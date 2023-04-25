War in Sudan, Italy closes and evacuates the embassy. Emergency: We remain in our hospitals

The Italian government has decided to close the Embassy in Sudan and secure the officials who work there: “Everything has proceeded in the best possible way,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Emergency: “We remain, we cannot abandon 81 patients”.

Ten days after the start of the war in Sudan between the units of the regular army loyal to its military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the rapid support forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the Italian Government has decided to close the Embassy in the African country and secure the officials who worked there: “Everything proceeded in the best possible way”, said Antonio Tajani at a press conference this afternoon. Italians “they have all been made safe. Our embassy has been closed, most likely we will move it temporarily either to Ethiopia or Egypt”.

After yesterday’s evacuation of the first 98 Italians, another 83 were placed in safety together with 23 foreigners, Swiss and Greeks, who remained trapped in Khartoum. The operation was made possible thanks to the coordination between the Presidency of the Council, the crisis unit of the Farnesina and the Italian intelligence. “All the Italians who wanted to leave the country are now in Djiboutithey will enter Rome with an Air Force flight. Are all well“, explained the head of the Farnesina, Tajani, upon his arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg. “There are still a few Emergency volunteers, I think some missionaries, who did not want to leave the country, so it was their free choice”, he said. added.

Our compatriots were brought together at the residence of the Italian Ambassador, Michele Tommasi who left with them. The evacuation of the Italians as well as that of the other countries is the result of mediation with the two generals who are currently contending for Sudan. For now they have respected the agreement with the foreigners but the clashes continue.

Emergency: “We remain in Sudan, we cannot abandon 81 patients”

As specified by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, some missionaries and operators of Emergency, an NGO that has been present in the country for decades with the Salam Center for cardiac surgery in Khartoum and the pediatric centers in Mayo (Khartoum), Nyala (South Darfur) and Port Sudan. In all, 46 international operators of the NGO founded by Gino Strada have decided to stay to continue their work in hospitals: “These are extremely difficult and tense days in Khartoum, but we decided to stay here for the 81 patients being treated in our hospital. We cannot abandon them because they would risk their lives – explains Franco Masini, medical coordinator of Emergency’s Salam Center for cardiac surgery in Khartoum -. Many Sudanese staff colleagues are still unable to go home for safety reasons and are sleeping in the hospital to give continuity of care to hospitalized patients”.

“So far, none of our facilities e none of our staff has been directly attacked or threatened. Everyone decided individually whether to leave the hospital on the basis of an assessment of the precarious security conditions of the capital and the needs of the patients – adds Muhameda Tulumovic, coordinator of the EMERGENCY Program in Sudan -. Today the Mayo Pediatric Center remains closed, at the gates of the capital, where we could not have guaranteed any safety standards either for the staff or for the patients. We have resumed work in Nyala, South Darfur, where fighting has subsided in recent days. We are also continuing our activities in our pediatric center in Port Sudan, but the situation has always remained under control there”.