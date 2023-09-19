War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions in the West. Zelensky at the UN assembly. LIVE

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the United Nations Assembly. Waiting for the opening with the speeches of Guterres and the American president. Meloni in New York, he will speak tomorrow. Berlin announces a package with ammunition, armored vehicles and mine clearance systems. Drone attack on Lviv: one seriously injured. A cargo ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on the Black Sea for the first time since the suspension of the agreement decided by Moscow on July 17th. Zelensky visited wounded compatriot soldiers hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital. After the United Nations summit, he will go to Washington on Thursday to meet Biden. Russian bombs on Lviv: one injured. Joe Biden will never be on the side of ‘dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his Maga friends can bow to Putin, I won’t do it’: Joe Biden himself said this during a fundraising event in New York.

