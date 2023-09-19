Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions in the West. Zelensky at the UN assembly. LIVE
Sports

War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions in the West. Zelensky at the UN assembly. LIVE

by admin

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the United Nations Assembly. Waiting for the opening with the speeches of Guterres and the American president. Meloni in New York, he will speak tomorrow. Berlin announces a package with ammunition, armored vehicles and mine clearance systems. Drone attack on Lviv: one seriously injured. A cargo ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on the Black Sea for the first time since the suspension of the agreement decided by Moscow on July 17th. Zelensky visited wounded compatriot soldiers hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital. After the United Nations summit, he will go to Washington on Thursday to meet Biden. Russian bombs on Lviv: one injured. Joe Biden will never be on the side of ‘dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his Maga friends can bow to Putin, I won’t do it’: Joe Biden himself said this during a fundraising event in New York.

Insights:

· Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was the head of the Wagner group

· Russia, the rebels march without firing a shot. What happened

· Dam exploded in Ukraine: the event and the consequences. Interactive maps

· Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

· Zelensky’s story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

To receive Sky TG24 news:

· The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

· Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

· Audio news with news headlines (click here)

See also  Mihajlovic dead, the memory of Di Caro: "Brave and loyal friend"

You may also like

NFL: Browns star Chubb is also facing the...

Serie C, the results of the postponements: Cerignola...

Hangzhou Asian Games Kick Off with Women’s Cricket...

Puerto Rican Wrestler Sebastián Rivera Secures Spot in...

Verona: Baroni, “great performance in the first half...

Chinese Women’s Beach Volleyball Team Fully Prepared to...

called up for selection, the majority of world...

Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Missing After Mother’s...

Guangzhou Open: GB’s Harriet Dart wins opener as...

Hangzhou Launches 10 Quality Routes for Asian (Paralytic)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy