War Ukraine Russia, news. Raid on Kiev. Explosions also in Zaporizhzhia and Odessa. LIVE

Kiev, no casualties from Russian attacks in the capital

Russian attacks last night against Kiev did not cause casualties or damage: the administration of the Ukrainian capital announced it on Telegram, underlining that all enemy missiles and drones have been destroyed. The Guardian reports it. “Another air strike on Kiev. For the capital it is already the third of four days in May! Our city has not felt such an intensity of attacks since the beginning of this year! – reads the message -. Tonight, the aggressor again carried out a complex air strike on the capital (in the capital, the alarm lasted more than 3 and a half hours.) The Russians attacked Kiev with the use of barrage ammunition and missiles of the Shahed type and missiles, probably of a ballistic type (the final type of missiles used will be determined only after examination of the remains.) According to preliminary information, in the airspace of Kiev our air defense forces destroyed all enemy missiles and drones! under investigation. According to operational reports, there were no casualties among the civilian population and no residential structures or infrastructure were destroyed”.

