War Ukraine Russia, the latest news of Putin’s war today 1 August. DIRECT

Poland has reported that two Belarusian helicopters have violated its airspace. This was reported by Tass, adding that the Warsaw Foreign Ministry has summoned the Minsk charge d’affaires.n

“It is now absolutely clear that Russia is behind the so-called ‘military coup’ in Niger”: Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter.

Moscow hit again tonight by a drone attack, shot down by air defenses. One crashed into a skyscraper causing damage but no injuries.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, the city of Zelensky, rises to 6 dead and 80 injured. During the night kamikaze drones over Kharkiv and air raid alarms in 5 regions of Ukraine.

Insights:

Russia, the march of the rebels without firing a shot. What happened

Exploded dam in Ukraine: the event and its consequences. Interactive maps

Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

Why Moscow invaded Ukraine, from historical reasons to tensions with NATO

Zelensky's story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

This liveblog ends here

Guerra, con nuova legge Mosca potrebbe arruolare 5 milioni di soldati

Secondo il media indipendente Novaya Gazeta "le nuove leggi della Duma facilitano l'arruolamento dei cittadini". Le modifiche comprendono anche l'ampliamento dell'età di leva nonché l'innalzamento delle multe per chi non si presenta davanti alla commissione di leva.

Guerra Ucraina, cosa sappiamo dei droni kamikaze Shahed-136 usati dalla Russia

Le forze armate ucraine, nella notte tra il 10 e l'11 luglio, hanno neutralizzato 26 su 28 droni utilizzati in un massiccio attacco russo. Gli altri due hanno causato danni a diversi edifici residenziali. Quest'arma di fabbricazione iraniana è nota come "drone suicida" e anche con il nome russo Geran-2. Pesano 200 kg e possono volare a 185 km/h.

Stop accordo grano, si teme rialzo dei prezzi. Ecco le città dove la pasta costa di più

Assoutenti lancia l'allarme: "Lo stop della Russia all'accordo Onu per l'export alimentare dell'Ucraina, i raid che hanno distrutto 60mila tonnellate di grano e il crollo della produzione fino al -60% per gli effetti del clima rischiano di scatenare uno tsunami che si riverserà direttamente sulle tasche delle famiglie. Un aumento dei prezzi al dettaglio del 10% per i prodotti derivati dal grano determinerebbe una maggiore spesa da +132 euro annui".

Mondiali scherma, riabilitata l'atleta ucraina Olga Kharlan

Revocata la sospensione di Olga Kharlan, sciabolatrice ucraina che ieri era stata squalificata dai Mondiali di scherma in corso a Milano per non aver stretto la mano alla sfidante Anna Smirnova, russa, al termine della gara vinta nel torneo individuale.

Ucraina, com'è cambiato il fronte dopo la controffensiva di Kiev? Mappe a confronto

Prima del 24 febbraio 2022 (quando è iniziata la guerra) la Russia aveva sotto il proprio controllo 40mila chilometri quadrati, Crimea inclusa. La prima controffensiva ucraina aveva però risposto all'avanzata russa: fra settembre e ottobre Mosca ha perso almeno 12mila chilometri quadrati, sia a nord-est che nella parte meridionale. Ecco la situazione attuale nelle mappe elaborate dal think tank Usa Institite for the study of war (Isw).

Guerra, la Wagner punta al corridoio di Suwalki. Cos'è e perché spaventa la Polonia

Lo scorso weekend, il premier polacco Morawiecki ha lanciato un nuovo allarme: un centinaio di miliziani della Wagner si sarebbero spostati dalla Bielorussia alla striscia di terra che collega l'enclave russa di Kaliningrad a Minsk e che si trova fra due Stati della Nato, non solo Polonia ma anche Lituania. E ancora una volta si alzano i timori che la guerra tra Russia e Ucraina possa sconfinare in altri Paesi europei.

Zelensky, prossima settimana è importante per la politica estera

"L'Ucraina sta preparando una serie di eventi internazionali, quindi la prossima settimana sarà molto importante per la politica estera del nostro Paese". Lo ha detto Volodymyr Zelenskyi in un videomessaggio serale, riferisce Ukrinform. "Stiamo preparando una serie di eventi internazionali. La settimana sarà molto importante per l'Ucraina, per la nostra politica estera", ha precisato. "Più sostegno politico all'Ucraina, più armi per i nostri soldati, lo Stato terrorista sia considerato responsabile per tutto ciò che ha fatto contro l'Ucraina, contro le nostre città, i nostri villaggi e la nostra gente", ha aggiunto il capo dello Stato ucraino. Il prossimo incontro dei consiglieri politici e di sicurezza dei leader degli stati in merito all'attuazione delle iniziative dell'Ucraina per ripristinare una pace stabile e giusta si terrà in Arabia Saudita.

Guerra Ucraina, Arabia Saudita ospiterà colloqui pace, ma senza Russia

Il Wsj ha riferito che l'incontro, annunciato dal capo dell'ufficio del presidente ucraino Zelensky, si terrà nella città saudita di Jeddah dal 5 al 6 agosto.

Filorussi, 2 morti e 7 feriti per i raid su città nel Donetsk

Un attacco alla città di Yasynuvata (nell'Ucraina meridionale occupata dai russi) ha provocato la morte di due civili e il ferimento di altre sette persone, tra cui un'adolescente. Lo ha reso noto il capo della autoproclamata repubblica di Donetsk Denis Pushilin come riporta la Cnn.

Guerra Ucraina, la Polonia schiera i cecchini al confine con la Bielorussia

L'allarme è alto a Varsavia da quando i mercenari della Wagner sono posizionati in Bielorussia e minacciano la Polonia. Il timore è che, come spiega il premier polacco Mateusz Morawiecki, i Wagner "si travestiranno da guardie di frontiera bielorusse e aiuteranno gli immigrati clandestini a entrare in territorio polacco"

Ucraina, Mosca intensifica azioni in risposta controffensiva

GUARDA IL VIDEO

Onu condanna gli attacchi dei droni alle strutture civili di Mosca

"Non abbiamo alcuna informazione di prima mano su chi sia responsabile di questo attacco. Ma certamente, siamo contrari a qualsiasi attacco alle strutture civili e vogliamo che cessino". Lo ha detto Farhan Haq, vice portavoce del Segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite, commentando l'attacco dei droni del 30 luglio contro il centro commerciale "Moscow-City" nella capitale russa.

Bielorussia: arrivato 14esimo convoglio Wagner

Il 14esimo convoglio di mercenari Wagner è arrivato in Bielorussia. Lo ha riferito il gruppo di monitoraggio bielorusso Hajun, secondo cui il convoglio è stato visto muoversi lungo l'autostrada M5 dalla città di Osipovichi verso un campo situato nel villaggio di Tsel.

Il convoglio comprende circa 15 veicoli, principalmente camion che trasportano grandi container di ferro simili a container marittimi, apparentemente modificati per scopi non divulgati, secondo il rapporto. Tutti i numeri identificativi dei veicoli sono stati rimossi o coperti.

Polonia, elicotteri bielorussi violano nostro spazio aereo

La Polonia ha denunciato che due elicotteri della Bielorussia hanno violato il suo spazio aereo. Lo riferisce la Tass, aggiungendo che il ministero degli Esteri di Varsavia ha convocato l'incaricato d'affari di Minsk.

Onu, '143 civili morti a luglio, 9.369 da inizio invasione'

Le Nazioni Unite hanno registrato 143 civili ucraini morti e 605 feriti a luglio e le perdite totali dall'inizio dell'invasione su vasta scala della Russia che ammontano a 9.369 morti e 16.646 feriti.

Lo afferma il rapporto della missione di monitoraggio dei diritti umani delle Nazioni Unite, precisando che "dal 1 al 30 luglio 2023, l'Ufficio dell'Alto Commissariato delle Nazioni Unite per i diritti umani ha registrato 748 casi di morte o ferimento di civili in Ucraina: 143 morti (77 uomini, 56 donne, 2 ragazzi, 2 ragazze, oltre ad altri 6 adulti il cui genere non è stato ancora determinato) e 605 feriti (239 uomini, 221 donne)".

Mosca, abbattuto un drone in Crimea

Un drone è stato abbattuto nella zona di Kara-Koba a Sebastopoli, in Crimea. Lo ha dichiarato il governatore Mikhail Razvozhayev sul suo canale Telegram. "Nella zona di Kara-Koba, secondo i dati preliminari, è stato abbattuto un Uav. Ne è seguita un'esplosione a terra. Erba e cespugli hanno preso fuoco. Le squadre dei vigili del fuoco sono sul posto", ha scritto, secondo quanto riporta la Tass.

Russia, abbattuto drone su Sebastopoli in Crimea

Le forze filorusse in Crimea hanno dichiarato di aver abbattuto un drone lanciato dall'esercito ucraino vicino a Sebastopoli, nella regione di Kara-Koba. Lo ha dichiarato su Telegram il governatore Mikhail Razvozhaev. "Secondo i dati preliminari, un drone è stato abbattuto nell'area di Kara-Koba. Si è verificata un'esplosione sul campo e alcuni cespugli hanno preso fuoco. I vigili del fuoco sono già sul posto, hanno iniziato a spegnere l'incendio", ha detto Razvozhaev.

Casa Bianca, no minacce di Wagner a Polonia

"Non abbiamo indicazioni di minacce del gruppo Wagner alla Polonia a o qualsiasi altro alleato Nato, stiamo monitorando la situazione da vicino". Lo ha detto John Kirby, uno dei portavoce della Casa Bianca, rispondendo alla domanda dei media nel corso della conference call, riguardo il gruppo paramilitare russo, coinvolto nella guerra in Ucraina. "Riteniamo – ha spiegato – che alcuni membri della Wagner siano andati in Africa per continuare a fomentare instabilità e insicurezza. Crediamo che altri siano probabilmente ancora in Ucraina, sebbene non sembrano aver avuto un impatto nei combattimenti. Quasi certamente dovrebbero essersi mossi verso la Bielorussia, vedendo tutti i report dei media".

Msf condanna l'attacco sull'ospedale di Kherson con cui lavora

Medici senza Frontiere ha espresso una "inequivoca condanna" del bombardamento russo nella città di Kherson, che ha colpito oggi un ospedale con cui Msf collabora, causando la morte di un medico del ministero della Salute e colpendo direttamente la sala operatoria. "Le equipe di Msf hanno lavorato in questo ospedale fornendo attrezzature mediche e supporto alla salute mentale per le persone sfollate in seguito alla distruzione della diga di Kakhovka", segnala una nota della ong. "Le equipe logistiche hanno anche ristrutturato il bunker di emergenza destinato ai pazienti e al personale medico, un triste promemoria del fatto che neanche gli ospedali vengono risparmiati dalle continue aggressioni", si aggiunge. Msf continuerà a supportare l'ospedale e "condanna inequivocabilmente questo vergognoso attacco a una struttura medica".

War, with new law Moscow could enlist 5 million soldiers

According to the independent media Novaya Gazeta "the new laws of the Duma facilitate the recruitment of citizens". The changes also include the extension of the military age as well as the raising of the fines for those who do not appear before the military commission.

War Ukraine, what do we know about the Shahed-136 kamikaze drones used by Russia

During the night between July 10 and 11, the Ukrainian armed forces neutralized 26 out of 28 drones used in a massive Russian attack. The other two caused damage to several residential buildings. This Iranian-made weapon is known as the “suicide drone” and also by the Russian name Geran-2. They weigh 200 kg and can fly at 185 km/h. READ MORE

Stop wheat agreement, there are fears of rising prices. Here are the cities where pasta costs the most

Assoutenti raises the alarm: “Russia’s stop to the UN agreement for food exports to Ukraine, the raids that destroyed 60,000 tons of wheat and the collapse of production up to -60% due to the effects of the climate risk unleash a tsunami that will pour directly into the pockets of families. A 10% increase in retail prices for products derived from wheat would lead to higher spending of +132 euros per year”. LAWS

World Fencing Championships, Ukrainian athlete Olga Kharlan rehabilitated

Olga Kharlan’s suspension has been revoked. LAWS

Ukraine, how has the front changed after the Kiev counter-offensive? Compare maps

Before February 24, 2022 (when the war began) Russia had 40,000 square kilometers under its control, including Crimea. However, the first Ukrainian counter-offensive had responded to the Russian advance: between September and October, Moscow lost at least 12,000 square kilometers, both in the north-east and in the south. Here is the current situation in the maps elaborated by the USA think tank Institite for the study of war (Isw). LAWS

War, Wagner aims at the Suwalki corridor. What it is and why it scares Poland

Last weekend, the Polish premier Morawiecki raised a new alarm: about a hundred Wagner militiamen would have moved from Belarus to the strip of land that connects the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to Minsk and which is located between two NATO states, not only Poland but also Lithuania. And once again there are fears that the war between Russia and Ukraine could spill over into other European countries. LAWS

Zelensky, next week is important for foreign policy

“Ukraine is preparing a number of international events, so next week will be very important for our country’s foreign policy.” Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an evening video message, reports Ukrinform. “We are preparing a series of international events. The week will be very important for Ukraine, for our foreign policy,” he specified. “More political support for Ukraine, more weapons for our soldiers, let the terrorist state be held accountable for everything it has done against Ukraine, against our cities, our villages and our people,” the chief added. of the Ukrainian state. The next meeting of political and security advisers of the leaders of states on the implementation of Ukraine’s initiatives to restore a stable and just peace will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine war, Saudi Arabia will host peace talks, but without Russia

The WSJ reported that the meeting, announced by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office Zelensky, will be held in the Saudi city of Jeddah from 5 to 6 August. READ THE ARTICLE

Pro-Russians, 2 dead and 7 wounded in raids on cities in Donetsk

An attack on the town of Yasynuvata (in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine) left two civilians dead and seven others injured, including a teenage girl. This was announced by the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic Denis Pushilin as reported by CNN.

War Ukraine, Poland deploys snipers on the border with Belarus

The alarm has been raised in Warsaw since Wagner’s mercenaries are stationed in Belarus and threaten Poland. The fear is that, as Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki explains, the Wagners “will disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards and help illegal immigrants enter Polish territory” READ MORE

Ukraine, Moscow intensifies actions in counteroffensive response

UN condemns drone attacks on civilian structures in Moscow

“We don’t have any first-hand information about who is responsible for this attack. But certainly, we are against any attacks on civilian facilities and want them to stop.” This was stated by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, commenting on the July 30 drone attack against the “Moscow-City” shopping center in the Russian capital.

Belarus: 14th Wagner convoy arrived

The 14th convoy of Wagner mercenaries has arrived in Belarus. This was reported by the Belarusian monitoring group Hajun, according to which the convoy was seen moving along the M5 highway from the city of Osipovichi towards a field located in the village of Tsel.

The convoy includes about 15 vehicles, mainly trucks carrying large iron containers similar to shipping containers, apparently modified for undisclosed purposes, according to the report. All vehicle identification numbers have been removed or covered up.

UN, ‘143 civilian dead in July, 9,369 since the beginning of the invasion’

The United Nations recorded 143 Ukrainian civilians killed and 605 wounded in July and total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia amounted to 9,369 killed and 16,646 wounded.

This was stated in the report of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission, specifying that “from 1 to 30 July 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 748 cases of death or injury of civilians in Ukraine: 143 dead (77 men, 56 women, 2 boys, 2 girls, plus 6 other adults whose gender has not yet been determined) and 605 injured (239 men, 221 women).”

Moscow, a drone shot down in the Crimea

A drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area of ​​Sevastopol, Crimea. This was stated by Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev on his Telegram channel. “In the Kara-Koba area, according to preliminary data, a UAV was shot down. An explosion on the ground followed. Grass and bushes caught fire. Fire brigade teams are at the scene,” he wrote, according to what the Tax reports.

Russia shoots down drone over Sevastopol in Crimea

Pro-Russian forces in Crimea said they shot down a drone launched by the Ukrainian army near Sevastopol in the Kara-Koba region. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram. “According to preliminary data, a drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area. There was an explosion on the field and some bushes caught fire. Firefighters are already on site, they have started to put out the fire ”Razvozhaev said.

White House, no threats from Wagner to Poland

“We have no indications of threats from the Wagner group to Poland or any other NATO ally, we are monitoring the situation closely.” This was stated by John Kirby, one of the spokesmen of the White House, answering a question from the media during the conference call, regarding the Russian paramilitary group involved in the war in Ukraine. “We believe – he explained – that some Wagner members have gone to Africa to continue to foment instability and insecurity. We believe that others are probably still in Ukraine, although they do not seem to have had an impact in the fighting. They should almost certainly have moved towards Belarus , seeing all the media reports”.

MSF condemns the attack on the Kherson hospital it works with

Doctors Without Borders has expressed an “unequivocal condemnation” of the Russian bombing in the city of Kherson, which today hit a hospital with which MSF collaborates, causing the death of a doctor from the Ministry of Health and directly affecting the operating room. “MSF teams have been working in this hospital providing medical equipment and mental health support for people displaced following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam,” the NGO said in a statement. “Logistics teams have also refurbished the emergency bunker for patients and medical staff, a sad reminder that not even hospitals are spared the constant attacks,” she adds. MSF will continue to support the hospital and “unequivocally condemns this shameful attack on a medical facility”.

