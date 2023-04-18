Home » War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news
War Ukraine – Russia, today's news

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The Russian president Vladimir Putin he visited the headquarters of the “Dnepr” troop grouping in Kherson region, southern Ukraine, then also went to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, Donbass. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on a visit to the Brazilian capital he thanked Brazil for supporting Moscow in the direction of the end of hostilities in Ukraine. Words that have the sharp reaction from the White House which accuses Brasilia of “acting as propaganda on behalf of Moscow”

Putin also visits troops in Lugansk

After visiting the headquarters of the “Dnepr” troop group in Kherson region, southern Ukraine, the Russian president Vladimir Putin he also traveled to the self-proclaimed people’s republic of Lugansk, Donbass, where he visited the headquarters of the National Guard “Vostok”. This was announced by the Kremlin’s press service, underlining that both trips “were not prepared in advance”.

During the mission, the head of state listened to reports from military commanders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Lugansk regions.
It is Putin’s first visit to the Kherson region and Lugansk: on March 19, the president visited Mariupol, in Donetsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting of the military command in the Ukrainian region of Kherson, which is partly owned by Russia. The Kremlin claims it in a statement released by Russian media. Putin heard reports from the commanders of the Airborne Forces and Army Group “Dnepr”, as well as other senior officers.

G7: “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable”

The G7 foreign ministers, meeting in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa, they condemned the Russian threat about stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus and called on China to act as a responsible member of the international community. The comments in the communiqué, which marks the conclusion of a three-day meeting, highlight how the issue of Russian military intervention was at the center of the meeting. “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable”

G7 foreign ministers have pledged that countries that provide assistance to Russia for the war in Ukraine will pay a “heavy price”.
This is what we read in a statement released at the end of two days of talks in Japan. The senior diplomats also announced their intention to strengthen the application of the sanctions already taken against Russia.

Brazil, US critical error on relations with Russia

The foreign minister of Brazil, Mauro Vieiradefended his country’s relations with the Russia and rejected the criticisms of Washington. According to the White House, Brasilia is “echoing Russian propaganda” about the conflict in Ukraine. “I don’t know how or why (the White House National Security Council spokesman) came to this conclusion. But I don’t agree in any way,” Mauro Vieira told reporters in Brasilia, where President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

US ambassador to Russia visits prison Evan Gershkovich

The US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said he made a first visit to prison at Evan Gershkovichthe WallStreet Journal reporter arrested after Moscow accused him of espionage, and found “he was doing just fine”

Mattarella: “Support for Kiev as long as there is a need”

“Full support – reiterates the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella – to Ukraine as long as it is necessary, as long as it is necessary, under every profile: of military, financial, humanitarian supplies, for the reconstruction of the country”. The Head of State says he is “horrified” by some “inhuman behavior” implemented by the Russian Armed Forces which affect civilian homes and infrastructures. This is why, therefore, the cohesion of the EU is indispensable “against any imperialist impulse resulting from nationalistic exasperations”, because “in this brutal and unacceptable attack on the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine” are “at stake its core values”.

Brazil “echoes Russian and Chinese propaganda” on Ukraine, denounces the White House

Brazil “echoes Russian and Chinese propaganda” on Ukraine, denounces the White House. The US reaction to the visit of Lavrov in Brasilia: after the meeting with the minister Vieira Lavrov thanked Lula and his country for the effort he is making to put an end to hostilities in Ukraine

