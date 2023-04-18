War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Putin also visits troops in Lugansk

After visiting the headquarters of the “Dnepr” troop group in Kherson region, southern Ukraine, the Russian president Vladimir Putin he also traveled to the self-proclaimed people’s republic of Lugansk, Donbass, where he visited the headquarters of the National Guard “Vostok”. This was announced by the Kremlin’s press service, underlining that both trips “were not prepared in advance”.

During the mission, the head of state listened to reports from military commanders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Lugansk regions.

It is Putin’s first visit to the Kherson region and Lugansk: on March 19, the president visited Mariupol, in Donetsk.