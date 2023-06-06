War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Moscow announced it had repulsed a large-scale military operation in Donetsk and killed 880 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours. The reply from Kiev was very close, calling Moscow’s version of the counter-offensive “delusional”. And Zelensky claimed successes in the field “in the Bakhmut direction.” In this climate, the peace mission announced by Pope Francis has begun: Cardinal Zuppi is in Kiev for “an initiative whose main purpose is to listen”. The Kremlin has already announced that no meetings are scheduled between the Pope’s emissary and Putin.
Zelensky: “Dam destroyed by Russian terrorists”
The “destruction” of the Nova Kakhovka dam is the work of “Russian terrorists”. The President of Ukraine writes on Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky. “The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian territory. They should not be left with a single meter, because they use every meter for terror.
Only Ukraine’s victory will restore security. And this victory will come. Terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else,” he added. Zelensky said that “all services are working” and confirmed that he had convened the National Security and Defense Council.
Dam hit, Zelensky convenes the National Security Council
Volodymyr Zelensky convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council for the Kakhova dam which, according to reports from Kiev, was blown up by the Russians. Meanwhile Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, announced on Telegram that evacuations have been ordered of the surrounding villages, which fall into what it calls the “danger zone” of floods on the right bank of the Dnieper. The population is also urged to turn off electrical equipment.
Moscow: dam destroyed by bombing Kiev
Partial destruction of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station in the coastal areas of the Dnieper was caused by shelling by Ukrainian troops. This is stated by the head of the government of the Kherson region, Andrey Alekseenkothat the situation is under control and there is no threat to people’s lives. Authorities monitor the water level in the river, Alekseenko added. Ria Novosti reports it.
As a result of the shelling the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station was destroyed, the head of the administration of Novaya Kakhovka said, Vladimir Leontiev. The water level in the city as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station has risen by 2.5 meters.
There is currently no need to evacuate the civilian population from Nova Kakhovka.
Kiev: Russian dam attack is “ecocide”
Russia’s destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine represents “ecocide” but work is being done to ensure the safety of local residents. He writes it on Telegram, Andriy Yermakhead of the Ukrainian President’s Office Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Yermak, Yermak Russia’s attack also poses a threat to the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as well.
Kiev: the Russians have blown up a dam on the Dnieper, risk of flooding
Russian forces blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant, upstream of the Dnieper, in the Khershon area, and uncontrolled water leakage began from the reservoir. This was reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN by publishing a video showing the serious damage suffered by the dam, which puts the Dnieper valley at risk of serious flooding. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional state administration, has already announced the evacuation of the inhabitants of the right bank of the Dnieper. The left bank is occupied by troops from Moscow.
Prigozhin: “Unbridled fantasies” the words of Moscow on the losses inflicted on the Ukrainians
The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the statements of the Moscow Defense Ministry about the losses inflicted on Ukrainian troops “unbridled fantasies”. “To kill a thousand and a half people, it has to be such a massacre, in one day, a hellish massacre,” he said on Telegram. “Therefore, I think these are just some wild fantasies.” Prigozhin also said that Kiev troops advanced near Bakhmut.
Kiev authorities: shot down all missiles fired on the capital
Military authorities in Kiev say the capital’s defense systems have shot down more than 20 missiles. “Everyone was stopped, no one was hit”, they added, specifying that there were no victims. In the city, the alarm lasted more than four hours, starting shortly after midnight. And several explosions were heard, probably caused by the defense systems. The wreckage fell on the roads and damaged power lines in the Desnianskyi district.
Moscow: Ukrainian troops stopped in southern Donetsk
The Ukrainian advance in southern Donetsk has been halted after the troops suffered “heavy losses”, the Russian Defense Ministry said, quoted by CNN which was unable, however, to verify the news with independent sources. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainians have lost more than 1,500 men, 28 tanks, including eight German-made Leopards, and 109 armored fighting vehicles in southern Donetsk.
Moscow releases a video: “We repulsed the great Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds of people”
Explosions in Kiev
In Kiev, numerous explosions were felt during the night, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel. The mayor added that the air defense is operational and first responders have been called to Darnytskyi district.
Air warning over many regions of Ukraine
Air raid alerts have gone off in many parts of Ukraine. The UNIAN agency reports that it concerns the regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odessa and Kiev.
Kiev: attacks in the capital region
The military administration in Kiev has reported airstrikes in the Ukrainian capital region. The defense systems have come into operation.
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv
Russian rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Mayor Igor Terekhov has recommended residents to stay in shelters and witnesses have reported explosions in the second Ukrainian city, which is located a few tens of kilometers from the border with the Russian region of Belgorod.