War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Zelensky: “Dam destroyed by Russian terrorists”

The “destruction” of the Nova Kakhovka dam is the work of “Russian terrorists”. The President of Ukraine writes on Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky. “The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian territory. They should not be left with a single meter, because they use every meter for terror.

Only Ukraine’s victory will restore security. And this victory will come. Terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else,” he added. Zelensky said that “all services are working” and confirmed that he had convened the National Security and Defense Council.