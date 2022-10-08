Original title: World of Warcraft!Wuhan Sanzhen 1-0 win over Tianjin Jinmen Tigers ends two-game losing streak

Beijing time on October 8th news, the 22nd round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will start to compete, and the leaders Wuhan Sanzhen will challenge Tianjin Jinmen Tigers away. Malkang hit the crossbar in the first half, and Malkang scored the winning goal in the second half. In the end, Sanzhen defeated the Jinmen Tigers 1-0 away, stopping the 2-game losing streak and continuing to lead in the standings.

Jinmen Tigers beat the Dalian natives 2-0 away in the last round, and currently ranks 11th with 26 points. Against the three towns in Wuhan, they will definitely encounter a crazy attack from the three towns. After all, the current advantage of the leaders is only 1 point. , can not make mistakes again, so for the soldiers of Jinmen Tigers, the test is still very big. Sanzhen suffered a two-game losing streak before, and the championship situation took a turn for the worse. The serious injury problem of the team is the biggest reason. If you want to continue to retain the initiative, you must win the opponent in this game.

In the 2nd minute after the start of the game, Wuhan Sanzhen took a corner kick, Malkang’s header in the penalty area hit the crossbar, and then Ren Hang’s barb shot missed the right side of the goal; in the 10th minute, Deng Hanwen made a cross from the right. Micro Motion Wing took the ball at the back point and did not choose to shoot the first time. After missing the opportunity, it was destroyed by the Jinmen Tigers defender;

In the 12th minute, Gao Zhun wing headed the ball into the penalty area from the left. Davidson took the ball and kicked the ball decisively and was blocked by Fang Jingqi. The subsequent supplementary shot was fouled first; in the 19th minute, Su Yuanjie broke into the penalty area from the left and fell. With a shovel pass, the ball flew to the near corner of the goal like a pass and shot, and Liu Dianzuo hit the ball out of the baseline with both hands;

In the 35th minute, Zhang Wentao made a cross from the right, Rosenwen inserted a header into the penalty area and the ball flew out of the baseline; in the 40th minute, Davidson cut in from the left and crossed the middle, and Rosenwen got the ball and shot Anduhar in the head , the latter fell to the ground and could not afford to receive treatment; in the 43rd minute, Rosa made a wonderful pass with his heel, Wang Qiuming inserted a small angle into the penalty area and pushed his right foot wide of the far corner of the goal; then the first half ended, the two teams 0- 0 is temporarily tied;

In the 67th minute, Rosa got the ball outside the penalty area, and after avoiding the defense, his left foot shot slightly missed the right post of the goal; in the 68th minute, Sanzhen corner kick attacked, Wang Qiuming was suspected of handball in the defense, Sanzhen The players collectively complained to the referee. After reviewing by VAR, the referee did not call a penalty;

In the 70th minute, the Jinmen Tigers counterattacked, and Beric crossed Shi Yan, who again scored the ball to Beric, but unfortunately Beric’s final shot was weak and was hugged by Liu Dianzuo; in the 71st minute, Sanzhen Taking a corner kick, Fang Jingqi made a clearance without hitting the ball, Malkang blasted the goal in the penalty area, and Sanzhen led Jinmen Tigers 1-0;

In the 81st minute, the mayor of the three towns passed the ball to attack, and Malkang scored a single goal, but because he was offside, the goal was invalid; in the 87th minute, Wang Qiuming placed the ball at the top of the arc to the right, and Shi Yan followed with a burst shot by Liu Dian At the end of the game, Wuhan Sanzhen defeated Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 1-0 away, stopping the 2-game losing streak. (DD)

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers starting: 22-Fang Jingqi, 2-Andujar, 3-Wang Zhenghao (U23) (85′ 7-Zhou Tong), 4-Yang Fan, 18-Rosa, 29-Barton (61′ 40- Shi Yan (U23)), 30-Wang Qiuming, 31-Tian Yinong, 32-Su Yuanjie, 38-Merida (85′ 24-Piao Taoyu), 11-Xie Weijun (61′ 9-Berici);

Substitutes: 25-Yan Bingliang (U23), 26-Xu Jiamin, 6-Gao Jiarun, 23-Qian Yumiao, 27-Zhang Wei, 33-Song Yue, 8-Zhao Yingjie, 21-Zhang Xingliang (U23);

Wuhan three towns starter: 22-Liu Dianzuo, 4-Yin Yaji, 19-Zhang Wentao (67′ 37-Xu Haoyang (U23)), 20-Gao Zhunyi, 23-Ren Hang, 25-Deng Hanwen (67′ 8-Deng Zhuoxiang) , 12-Zhang Xiaobin, 30-Xie Pengfei (88′ 2-Xiong Fei), 31-Rosenwen (90′ 6-Duan Yunzi), 11-Davidson, 13-Malcon (90′ 17-Qucheng);

Substitutes: 1- Wu Fei, 10- Sang Yifei, 16- Yang Kuo, 21- He Chao, 32- Lu Haidong, 33- Commander He (U23), 40- Zhang Hui (U23).

