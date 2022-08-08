Original title: Warm-up match-Abraham + Shalawi = 4 assists, Patriarch Du’s first show Roma 5-0

At 2:45 on August 8th, Beijing time, in a warm-up match between Rome and Shakhtar Donetsk, Abraham assisted Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mancini Jr. to score, Matic made an own goal , Shalawi assisted Zaniolo and Bovey to score, Wijnaldum came off the bench to stage his first show in Rome, and finally the Red Wolves won 5-0.

In the 19th minute of the game, Roma played consecutive short passes at the front of the opponent’s penalty area. Dybala and Abraham participated in the attack, and finally Lorenzo Pellegrini, who moved forward, completed the shot.

In the 41st minute, Abraham returned an inverted triangle from the right side of the penalty area, and Mancini scored a goal near the penalty spot. In stoppage time in the first half, Matic swept a pass from the right side of the penalty area to the middle, and the Miners defender accidentally made an own goal.

In the 59th minute, Shalawi dribbled the ball in from the left rib and then went straight, and Zaniolo, who moved forward, stabbed the goalkeeper and scored. In the 65th minute, Wijnaldum replaced Zaniolo and made his Roma debut. In the 88th minute, Shalawi dribbled the ball in from the right rib and then made a cross, and Bovey, who responded in the middle, calmly kicked and scored.

In the end, Roma won the warm-up match 5-0. At 2:45 on August 15th, Beijing time, Roma will challenge Salernitasa away to start their 2022-23 Serie A journey.

lineup

Rome: 1-Patricio (46’99-Sviller (80’63-Bauer)), 23-Little Mancini (65’52-Bovey), 24-Cumbra ( 46’6-Smolin), 37-Spinazzola (58’92-Salavi), 17-Vina (46’3-Ibanez), 19-Celik (46’2- Karlsdorp), 7-Lorenzo-Pellegrini (80’65-Trippi), 8-Matic (46’4-Cristante), 22-Zaniolo ( 65’25-Wijnaldum), 9-Abraham (80’14-Shomurodov), 21-Dybala (80’64-Affina-Gian)

