Warm-up match – Benzema hits a shot and Asensio scores Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus

At 10:00 a.m. on July 31st, Beijing time, an international football friendly match kicked off, with La Liga giants Real Madrid facing Serie A giants Juventus. In the first half of the game, Danilo kicked Vinicius to send a point, and Benzema hit a shot. In the second half of the game, Asensio scored with a volley in front of the goal. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 to win.

In the 1st minute, Valverde crossed the goal from the right side of the penalty area, and Benzema scored an empty goal with no defense, but Valverde was offside before receiving the ball and the goal was invalid. In the 5th minute, Locatelli fouled Valverde. Real Madrid got a free kick in the frontcourt. Alaba passed the ball to the left side of the penalty area. Valverde chose to volley directly, but failed to master his footwork. wide of the goal. In the 10th minute, Di Maria took the ball on the right side near the midfield, but then encountered Real Madrid’s three-team double-team defense, and finally the ball was broken. In the 11th minute, Vlahovic took the ball to the left in front of the penalty area and passed the ball to the forward teammate, but was kicked to the ground at the moment of passing, and Juventus got a free kick. In the 12th minute, Bonucci took a free kick and left the ball with his right foot. The ball hit the junction of the left column and the crossbar and popped out.

In the 13th minute, Vlahovic took advantage of the opponent’s mistake in the middle of the penalty area to get a stab shot, but instead of kicking, he chose to fake a shot, but also lost the chance to shoot. Keane volleyed behind him and hit the on Vlahovic.

In the 17th minute, Vinicius got a counterattack opportunity on the left side of the frontcourt and dribbled the ball into the middle of the penalty area, but was kicked down again by Danilo, who was returning to defense, and the referee gave Real Madrid a penalty kick. Benzema took the penalty and hit the bottom left corner of the goal, Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus.

In the 22nd minute, Keane received a through ball from his teammate and took the ball on the left side of the penalty area. Facing Militao’s defense, he forcibly surpassed his opponent, dragged his opponent down, and gave the ball to Real Madrid. In the 27th minute, the Real Madrid player returned to the penalty area from the backcourt, and his strength was a little small. Di Maria suddenly started to enter the penalty area to grab the ball, but Militang first touched the ball and then tripped the angel. The referee did not award a penalty kick.

In the 32nd minute, the fans at the scene set off a wave of people in the stands, and the scene was very spectacular. In the 34th minute, when Carvajal made an unguarded cross from the right side of the penalty area, Sandro made a key steal, and Real Madrid lost a good chance to score. In the 35th minute, Vinicius made a 45-degree pass on the left side of the frontcourt, the ball spun into the goal, and Palin attacked in time to press the ball under him.

In the 37th minute, Real Madrid quickly counterattacked, Benzema took the ball and rushed into the left side of the penalty area. Facing Bonucci’s defense, Benzema swayed continuously and walked to the outside, but the ball was taken by the attacking Perrin. In the 42nd minute, Vinicius received a through ball from Modric, volleyed near the bottom line on the right side of the penalty area, and the ball hit the side net. In the 44th minute, the Angels took a left corner kick. Bremer headed the goal from the middle of the penalty area. The ball hit Keane and almost resulted in a goal.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. At half-time, both Real Madrid and Juventus made personnel adjustments, Rudiger replaced Militao, and Cuadrado replaced Di Maria. In the 47th minute, Keane inserted the left side of the penalty area to receive a direct pass from Locatelli, but he did not choose to shoot directly. Instead, he made a cross and the ball was broken. In the 50th minute, Alaba took the ball at the top of the arc in the penalty area, took a step and volleyed, the ball hit the Juventus player and popped the bottom line.

In the 56th minute, Mendy volleyed from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area. Palin threw the ball out of the side and Real Madrid lost a good chance to score. In the 57th minute, Keane made a cross near the bottom line on the left side of the penalty area, but the arc of the pass was a little low, and Courtois confiscated the ball. In the 62nd minute, Benzema took the ball to the right in front of the penalty area and faced Sandro’s left foot shot after incising. The ball was saved by Palin from the baseline.

In the 63rd minute, Real Madrid made substitutions and adjustments, Nacho, Vallejo, Rodrigo, Joan Armeni, Camavinga, Vazquez, Asensio, Mariano played, Benzema, Vinicius , Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Carvajal, Valverde, Alaba rest. At the same time, Juventus also carried out a large-scale personnel rotation.

In the 68th minute, Hazard made an oblique pass near the top of the penalty area to Vallejo on the left side of the penalty area. The latter crossed, and Asensio scored with a volley in front of Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus.

In the 70th minute, Juventus made a substitution, Palin came off, and Pinsorio played. In the 71st minute, Sule volleyed from the left side of the penalty area and the ball hit the side net. In the 76th minute, Juventus made another substitution. Keane, Locatelli, and Danilo came off, and Pellegrini, Graca, and Kudrigo came on. In the 83rd minute, Cuadrado was kicked down by Asensio when he made a breakthrough, and the ball was given to Juventus. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 to win.

Lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid (433): 1- Courtois / 2- Carvajal (63 minutes 6- Nacho), 3- Militao (46 minutes 22- Rudiger), 4- Alaba (63 minutes 5- Vallejo), 23-Ferran-Mendy/14-Casemiro (17-Vazquez in 63 minutes), 8-Kross (18-Joan Armeni in 63 minutes), 10-Modric ( 63 minutes 25-Camavinga)/15- Valverde (63 minutes 11-Asensio), 20-Vinicius (63 minutes 7-Hazard), 9-Benzema (63 minutes 24- Mariano)

Juventus (433): 36-Pelin (23-Pinsorio in 69 minutes)/6-Danilo (17-Luca-Pellegrini in 75 minutes), 19-Bonucci (15- in 63 minutes) Gatti), 3-Bremer, 12-Sandro/27-Locatelli (75 minutes 34-Kudrig), 44-Facioli (63 minutes 3-Ake 64 minutes 30-Sule), 28-Zakaria/22-Di Maria (46 minutes 11-Cuadrado), 18-Kean (75 minutes 40-De Graka), 9-Vlahovic (63 minutes 13-Rovira)

