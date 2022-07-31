Original title: Warm-up match-Dybala assists Ibanez with header to win Roma 1-0 Tottenham

At 2:15 a.m. on July 31, Beijing time, the two continental powerhouses Tottenham and Roma ushered in a warm-up match. In the 29th minute, Dybala assisted Ibanez with a header and Roma defeated 1-0. Tottenham.

At the beginning of the game, Roma used a wave of three consecutive strikes to cause the Tottenham penalty area to be in turmoil. In the 1st minute, Zaleschi gave a score from the left side of the penalty area. Dybala’s first shot was blocked, and Abraham, who followed up, made up for it. The shot failed, and then Dybala followed up with a close-range volley, and the ball was caught by Lori.

In the 4th minute, Zaniolo broke into the left side of the penalty area after receiving a diagonal block from his teammates, but he fell to the ground in the confrontation with Tottenham defender Romero, but the referee did not say anything.

In the 8th minute, Pellegrini took a set kick in the frontcourt, and the ball was slightly higher than the right post. In the 13th minute, Pellegrini took a corner kick from the frontcourt, and Abraham headed the goal high.

In the 22nd minute, Bisuma’s curved ball in the middle of the frontcourt hung to the penalty area. Sun Xingmin’s header after entering the penalty area hit the goalkeeper and hit the post, but the slow motion also showed that the ball was offside. In the 25th minute, Tottenham’s frontcourt lob was given to the penalty area, Perisic’s spiritual header in the middle of the penalty area went back one point, and Sun Xingmin, who followed up at the top of the arc, volleyed the ball high.

In the 28th minute, Abraham received a diagonal block from his teammates and then went offside and entered the penalty area, but his shot was blocked by the defender falling to the ground.

In the 29th minute, Dybala took a corner kick in the frontcourt, Ibanez in the penalty area jumped high and headed the goal, the score became 1-0!

The backward Tottenham stepped up their offensive, but most of them were painless long-range attacks.

In the 33rd minute, Perisic received a return pass from his teammate at the top of the arc. After a little adjustment, he shot and hit the goal, and the ball went above the crossbar.

3 minutes later, Perisic fired a long-range shot again, this time it was his long-range shot from the left side of the frontcourt.

In the 41st minute, Kane volleyed the goal from the middle of the frontcourt, and the ball hit the anti-aircraft gun directly and flew outrageously towards the stands.

At the end of half-time, Spurs, who had been inefficient in half-time attack, entered half-time with a score disadvantage of 0-1.

After changing sides and fighting again, Tottenham, who was behind, took the lead in launching the offensive.

First, in the 49th minute, Lenglet sent a cross from the left in the frontcourt, and Romero in front of the goal headed the goal slightly.

4 minutes later, Tottenham completed the frontcourt counterattack again, and then the ball was given to Perisic on the left side of the penalty area, and the latter shot slightly wide. But after several waves of attacks, the scene between the two sides became flat, and there was little threat of attack in the next 20 minutes. Even in the 83rd minute, Romero and Pellegrini were shown yellow cards to each other for arguing. It wasn't until the final minutes of the game that Tottenham started another wave of attacks. In the 84th minute, Langley passed the ball to the middle of the penalty area, and Richarlison's left-footed shot was blocked. In the 87th minute, Kane's long-range shot from the outside of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. 2 minutes later, Kane in the middle of the penalty area received Sessegnon's lob and headed the goal slightly higher than the goal. Later, neither side was able to rewrite the score. Although Tottenham shot twice as much as Roma (10-5), their inefficient offensive performance still allowed them to lose 0-1 in the last warm-up of the summer. List of matches for both sides: Tottenham (352): 1-Lori (67th minute, 20-Foster)/17-Romero, 15-Dell, 6-Davinson-Sanchez (46th minute, 34-Lenglet) /2-Doherty (46th minute, 12-Emmerson), 5-Hojber, 38-Bisuma (46th minute, 30-Bentancur), 21-Kulusevs Key (67th minute, 27-Lucas Jr.), 22-Perisic (76th minute, 19-Sessegnon)/7-Sun Xingmin (67th minute, 9-Richardson), 10 -Kane Rome (352): 1-Patricio/23-Mancini, 6-Smolin, 3-Ibanez/2-Karlsdorp (80th minute, 19-Celik), 4 -Cristante, 7-Pellegrini (90th minute, 92-Salavi), 59-Zaleschi (60th minute, 37-Spinazzola), 22-Zaniolo (90th minute, 52-Bovi)/21-Dybala (60th minute, 8-Matic), 9-Abraham (rad)

