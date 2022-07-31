AC Milan 2-0 Marseille

In the early morning of August 1st, Beijing time, the pre-season warm-up match for the 2022/23 season began. AC Milan won 2-0 away from Marseille. Messias passed a shot and Giroud scored.

In the 11th minute, Dias passed the ball and Messias shot into the upper left corner from the edge of the penalty area. In the 28th minute, Messias broke into the penalty area and made a pass from the right. Giroud shot into the lower left corner from 14 yards, 2-0.

AC Milan 1-0, Messias

AC Milan 2-0, Giroud

In the 79th minute, Marseille defender Toure accumulated two yellow cards and was sent off.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Meignan; Calabria (75′, Florenzi), Caruru (76′, Kjaer), Tomori (76′, Garou Biya), Theo (76′, Barlow-Ture); Bennacer, Tonali (76′, Krunic); Messias (74′, Salemax), Dias ( 46′, Adri), Rebic (46′, Leo); Giroud

(Sco)