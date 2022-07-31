Home Sports Warm-up match – Giroud scored and Messias shot AC Milan to 2-0 victory over Marseille – yqqlm
Sports

Warm-up match – Giroud scored and Messias shot AC Milan to 2-0 victory over Marseille – yqqlm

by admin
Warm-up match – Giroud scored and Messias shot AC Milan to 2-0 victory over Marseille – yqqlm
AC Milan 2-0 Marseille

In the early morning of August 1st, Beijing time, the pre-season warm-up match for the 2022/23 season began. AC Milan won 2-0 away from Marseille. Messias passed a shot and Giroud scored.

In the 11th minute, Dias passed the ball and Messias shot into the upper left corner from the edge of the penalty area. In the 28th minute, Messias broke into the penalty area and made a pass from the right. Giroud shot into the lower left corner from 14 yards, 2-0.

AC Milan 1-0, MessiasAC Milan 1-0, Messias
AC Milan 2-0, GiroudAC Milan 2-0, Giroud

In the 79th minute, Marseille defender Toure accumulated two yellow cards and was sent off.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Meignan; Calabria (75′, Florenzi), Caruru (76′, Kjaer), Tomori (76′, Garou Biya), Theo (76′, Barlow-Ture); Bennacer, Tonali (76′, Krunic); Messias (74′, Salemax), Dias ( 46′, Adri), Rebic (46′, Leo); Giroud

(Sco)

　　

See also  Calciomercato Milan, there is an agreement with Giroud

You may also like

F1, the mistakes that cost Ferrari the World...

An undertaking on Lake Varese, the Friulian Dri...

Latina, 2-month-old girl left in the car: parenting...

Commonwealth Games: Walls flies through the crowd and...

Wu Jingyu and Zhang Changning took a group...

Mamma che Milan: the Bujese champion places third...

Part of the Chinese Super League resumes home...

Motors, Faggioli show on the hairpin bends of...

Warm-up match-Dybala assisted Ibanez with a header to...

Renzi: “With these lines I run alone in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy