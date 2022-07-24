Original title: Warm-up match – Kane 2 goals in 5 minutes, Son Heung-min assisted Tottenham 2-1 Rangers

At 22:00 on the evening of July 23rd, Beijing time, the Premier League powerhouse Tottenham welcomed a friendly match with the Soviet Super League team 2 Glasgow Rangers. This is also the third warm-up game of Tottenham this summer. In the game, the Rangers were pushed by Jorac in the 24th minute For the opening record, Tottenham Kane scored twice in the 51st and 56th minutes to overtake the score. In the end, Tottenham reversed and defeated Rangers 2-1.

In the 4th minute, Tottenham quickly counterattacked from the right in the frontcourt. Kulusevski rushed all the way to the penalty area. After a short cross with Sun Xingmin, Kuru, who continued to hold the ball, shot from a small angle and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 12th minute, Rovers captain Tavernier shot a long shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball was slightly higher than the goal.

In the 24th minute, the Rangers scored the first goal. Matondo broke through to the right of the penalty area and sent a cross. In the middle, Tavernier concealed the goal and scored the goal. Qolak in front of the goal faced the goalkeeper Lori and scored. The score changed. 1-0!

1 minute later, Tottenham continued to counterattack. Hojbjerg took the ball from Sun Xingmin and entered the penalty area to form a single shot. Then he hurriedly kicked under the pressure of the defender, and the ball crossed the right post slightly.

In the 26th minute, Lawrence on the left side of the penalty area received a diagonal block from his teammate, and then he shot slightly above the crossbar.

In the 28th minute, Kulusevsky used dribbling to tear apart the right side defense of the Rangers. After cooperating with Kane hitting the wall, Kulus curved the ball straight to the upper right corner, and the ball was bravely saved by goalkeeper McGregor. .

In the 31st minute, Dell continued to dribble the ball in the middle of the frontcourt, and then a long-range shot from the outside, the ball was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 33rd minute, Tottenham completed a counter-attack near the middle circle. After stealing the ball, Kane ran all the way to the penalty area, and then a low shot hit the goal and was saved by McGregor again.

In the 42nd minute, Sun Xingmin in the middle of the penalty area took a pass from Sessegnon and volleyed and hit the goal. The ball went over the crossbar.

At the end of the half, Tottenham entered halftime with a score of 0-1.

At the beginning of the second half, Tottenham quickly launched a counterattack. In the 47th minute, Davinson Sanchez’s heel at the top of the arc subtly scored the ball forward.

In the 50th minute, Lucas Jr. took a corner kick, and Romero’s header from the middle of the penalty area was blocked.

1 minute later, Sun Xingmin scored the ball to his teammate Kane on the left side of the frontcourt. The latter took the ball to the left side of the top of the arc unhurriedly, and then shot a confident shot straight to the upper right corner of the goal, making the score 1-1!

In the 55th minute, Kulusevsky fell to the ground "without contact" in the opponent's penalty area. The referee determined that he was diving and showed him a yellow card. In the 56th minute, Sun Kai connected again to show his power! Hoyber counterattacked in the frontcourt and then sent the ball forward. Sun Xingmin in the middle of the arc stopped the ball in his chest and distributed it to Kane on his side. The latter shot into the penalty area and hit the goal successfully! With Kane's 2 goals in 5 minutes, Tottenham quickly overtook the score 2-1! In the 60th minute, Kent crossed the ball to the penalty area, and Cholac headed the goal high. In the last 20 minutes of the game, Conte began to rotate the bench, and many, including Kane, Sun Xingmin and even goalkeeper Lori, were substituted. In the 75th minute, Scott Wright shot a long shot from the outside of the penalty area, and the ball hit the defender to reflect the bottom line. In the 77th minute, Tottenham took a corner kick in the frontcourt. Richarlison fought for the first point to move the ball forward one point. Perisic hit the ball with a wonderful barb shot, but the ball was slightly higher than the goal. In the 84th minute, Lundstram received a diagonal block from his teammate in the middle of the penalty area, and then volleyed the goal and was blocked. In the 90th + 1st minute, Perisic crossed the ball to the middle of the penalty area, and Richarlison headed the goal high. Then both sides failed to rewrite the score, and finally Tottenham beat Rangers 2-1 in a warm-up. Tottenham match lineup: Tottenham (3421): 1-Lori (70th minute, 20-Foster)/6-Davinson-Sanchez (70th minute, 34-Lenglet), 15-Dell (67th minute, 22 -Roden), 17-Romero (82nd minute, 25-Tanganga)/19-Sessegnon (60th minute, 14-Perisic), 30-Bentancur (46th minute) Minutes, 38-Bisuma), 5-Hoyber (82nd minute, 29-Pape-Saar), 12-Emmerson (46th minute, 27-Little Lucas)/7-Sun Xingmin (70th minute, 11-Brian Hill), 21-Kulusevsky (67th minute, 9-Richardson)/10-Kane (70th minute, 24-Spencer) (rad)

