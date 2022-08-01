Original title: Warm-up match – Messias shot Giroud to score Milan 2-0 Marseille in 3 consecutive games

At 0:00 on August 1st, Beijing time, a warm-up match was held at the Velodrome Stadium in France. AC Milan defeated Marseille 2-0 away. Messias scored in the 12th minute to give AC Milan the lead, and then assisted Giroud to score in the 28th minute. In addition, Marseille player Isaac Toure received 2 yellow cards in 2 minutes and was ejected.

In the 9th minute, Klaus passed the ball, Gelsson cut in from the right side of the frontcourt to the top of the penalty area and shot, and the ball flew directly to the stands. In the 12th minute, AC Milan took the lead, Dias made a straight pass, Messias passed the defender and then scored a goal from the right side of the arc in the penalty area, 1-0! Messias scored in two consecutive warm-up games.

In the 17th minute, Bennacer passed the ball and Calabria shot from the top of the penalty area over the crossbar. In the 21st minute, Teo made a pass from the left side of the penalty area and was blocked by the defender, and then Messias shot an inverted shot in the penalty area also over the crossbar. In the 28th minute, AC Milan extended its lead, Messias returned the inverted triangle from the right side of the penalty area, and Giroud pushed the penalty kick from the right to the lower left corner and entered the net, 2-0! Giroud scored in three consecutive warm-up matches, scoring a total of 4 goals.

In the 31st minute, Marseille made a mistake in the backcourt clearance. Dias stole the ball and entered the small penalty area. The left shot was saved by the Marseille goalkeeper Blanco. Then Rebic organized an attack again, and Messias took a penalty kick to the right. The shot was resolved by Blanco again, and then Bennacer made the ball, and the left shot from the top of the arc in the restricted area of ​​Special Olympics was blocked by the defender. In the 36th minute, Bennacer made a free kick from the left side of the penalty area and was cleared by the defender. Calabria shot a volley from the top of the penalty area.

In the 40th minute, Rebic was given a yellow card for tripping Gersson, and then Guendouzi also got a yellow card for knocking down Giroud. In the 45th minute, Calabria made a straight pass, and Messias made a low shot from the right rib of the penalty area and was confiscated by Marseille goalkeeper Blanco. At the end of the first half, AC Milan led Marseille 2-0 and entered halftime with goals from Messias and Giroud.

In the second half, they changed sides and fought again. AC Milan replaced Dias and Rebic with Adeley and Leo respectively. Marseille replaced Kolasinak and L-Suarez with Tavares, Milik and Gueye respectively. and Gondozi. Less than 1 minute into the game, Tavares made a cross from the side, and Milik grabbed a shot from the penalty area and was blocked by the defender. In the 47th minute, Paye made a straight pass, and Claus shot from the right side of the top of the penalty area and missed the right post from the far corner. In the 48th minute, Messias stepped forward to get a single-handed opportunity, but was brought down by Marseille defender Tavares who came off the bench at the beginning of the second half. The referee on duty immediately showed him a red card, and then VAR intervened in the game. First, Tavares’ red card was cancelled.

In the 53rd minute, Tonali brought down Payer behind his back and was given a yellow card. In the 54th minute, Payet missed the left post with a free kick from the right in the frontcourt. In the 56th minute, Tavares made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Krause nodded the ball over the crossbar. In the 62nd minute, Giroud made the ball, Leo drove the ball straight in half court, and shot from the left rib in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 66th minute, AC Milan’s left corner pass failed to pose a threat, and Calabria’s right shot from the top of the penalty area was over the crossbar. In the 68th minute, Bennacer passed the ball, and Tonali’s shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender.

In the 74th minute, AC Milan made a major adjustment. Salle Marques, Florenzi, Kjaer, Gabia, Barlow-Toure and Krunic replaced Messias, Calabria, and Calabria respectively. Lulu, Tomori, Theo and Tonali; Marseille replaced Payet and Gigot with Bakambu and Isaac Toure respectively. In the 77th minute, Klaus scored the ball, Milik’s right rib shot from the penalty area was saved by Meignan, and Leo then counterattacked and was brought down by Isaac Toure, who was warned by a yellow card. In the 78th minute, Isaac Toure smashed Krunic again and received a yellow card again. Two yellows changed to one red and he was ejected. AC Milan played 11 to 10 on the field, occupying the numerical advantage.

In the 81st minute, Gabia passed the ball, and Leo shot from the left rib of the penalty area and missed the right post. In the 83rd minute, AC Milan replaced Giroud and Ben Nasser with Razetic and Bakayoko respectively. In the 87th minute, Lazetic made a comeback, and the top shot of Sallemarques in the penalty area was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Blanco. In the 90th minute, Laztic passed the ball, and Sallemarcks shot from the right rib of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. Subsequently, Bakayoko’s dribbling was blocked, and Gabia’s shot from the top of the penalty area was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Blanco.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Florenzi made a cross from the right corner, and Kjaer’s header was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Blanco. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time, Florenzi made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Leo grabbed a missed shot from the back. In the end, AC Milan defeated Marseille 2-0 away with the goals of Messias and Giroud.

Milan squad:

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): 16-Meignan/19-Teao (73 minutes 46-Gabia), 23-Tomori (73 minutes 24-Kjaer), 20-Card Lulu (73 minutes 33-Krunic), 2-Calabria (73 minutes 3-Barlow-Ture)/8-Tonali (73 minutes 25-Florenzi), 4-Bennacer (82 minutes 14-Bakayoko)/10-Dias (46 minutes 7-Adeley), 12-Rebic (46 minutes 17-Leo), 30-Mesiyas (73 minutes 56- Salle Marques) / 9-Giroud (82 minutes 22-Lazetic)

