Original title: Warm-up match – Neymar assisted Richarlison with two assists, Brazil 3-0 Ghana

At 02:30 a.m. on September 24th, Beijing time, an international warm-up match was held at the Le Havre Marine Stadium in France. Five-star Brazil played against Ghana. After 90 minutes of fierce battle, Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 and won six consecutive A-level competitions and remained unbeaten in 14 consecutive A-level competitions. In the 9th minute, Rafinha assisted Marquinhos with a header from a corner kick, giving Brazil the lead; after that, Neymar assisted twice in the 28th and 40th minutes to help Richarlison score twice; Dere Ayew hits the door with a shot.

In this game, Thiago Silva sits in the Brazilian defense, Neymar leads the starting lineup, and Vinicius gets the chance to start. In the 3rd minute, Odoi passed the ball, and Ji’an’s shot from the right side of the penalty area was resolved by the Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. In the 5th minute, Paqueta returned the inverted triangle from the right side of the penalty area, and Richarlison shot from the right side of the penalty spot above the crossbar. In the 7th minute, Vinicius made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Paqueta shot a low shot wide of the right post before the penalty point.

In the 9th minute, Brazil took the lead, Vinicius passed the ball, Militao’s peripheral shot was blocked by the defender, Rafinha then made a right corner kick, and Marquinhos scored a header in front of the goal, 1-0! Marchinhos scored the fifth goal of his national team career.

In the 15th minute, Vinicius made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Rafinha shot wide of the right post in the penalty area. In the 16th minute, Vinicius made a pass from the left side of the penalty area and was blocked by the defender. Rafinha then clicked the back hook and kicked the goal. In the 21st minute, Neymar passed the ball, Vinicius shot from the left of the penalty spot, the ball hit Neymar and bounced towards the goal, Ghana goalkeeper Volacott confiscated the ball. In the 24th minute, Casemiro attempted a long-range shot from the outside and was again resolved by Wallacott.

In the 28th minute, Brazil expanded its lead. Neymar held the ball forward and slanted it.

In the 40th minute, Neymar made a free kick from the left in the frontcourt. Richarlison nodded and scored twice, Brazil established a 3-0 lead. This is the 16th goal of Richarlison’s national team career.

In the 42nd minute, Neymar made a straight pass, Paqueta’s shot from the left in front of the small penalty area was saved by Ghana goalkeeper Wolacott, and Rafinha’s close-up shot was blocked by the defender. In the 45th minute, a conflict broke out between the players on both sides. Casemiro and Andre Ayew were both booked. At the end of the first half, Brazil led Ghana 3-0 into halftime.

In the second half, we changed sides and fought again. Brazil replaced Thiago Silva with Bremer. The former made his national team debut; Ghana replaced Sulaimana and Gian with Inaki Williams and Salisu respectively. . At the beginning of the game, Rahman made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Andre Ayew’s shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 47th minute, Odoi brought down Vinicius and was given a yellow card. In the 53rd minute, Idrisu Baba also received a yellow card for fouling Richarlison. In the 56th minute, Kudus passed the ball, and Inaki Williams shot from the right rib of the penalty area and was blocked by the defender. Subsequently, Kudus made a cross from the right corner, and Andre Ayou headed the goal from the middle, and the ball hit the crossbar and popped out.

In the 59th minute, Kudus passed the ball, and Inaki Williams' shot from the right rib of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 63rd minute, Brazil Fabinho, Cunha and Anthony replaced Casemiro, Richarlison and Vinicius respectively. In the 72nd minute, Ghana replaced Andre Ayew, Odoi and Idrisu Baba with Semenyo, Lampte and Owusu respectively. In the 77th minute, Neymar got a yellow card in retaliation against Kudus. In the 79th minute, Brazil replaced Paqueta and Rafinha with Ribeiro and Rodrigo respectively. In the 81st minute, Telles passed the ball, and Neymar pushed the ball to the right of the penalty spot and barely shot the goal, which was resolved by Ghana goalkeeper Wolacott. In the 83rd minute, Ghana replaced Kudus with Kjere. In the 86th minute, Neymar shot from the top of the penalty area over the crossbar. In the 87th minute, Neymar made a straight pass. Rodrigo's low shot from the left rib of the penalty area was saved by the Ghana goalkeeper Wolacott. Cunha faced half an empty goal, and the supplementary shot in the small penalty area was blocked by the defender. Subsequently, Anthony made a corner kick, Bremer's header was blocked by the defender, and Cunha's header was still blocked. In the 88th minute, Kjere passed the ball, Inaki-Williams shot from the right rib of the penalty area was blocked by the defender, and then Lamptey's shot was still blocked by the defender. In the 90th minute, Neymar passed the ball, and Telles' shot from the left side of the arc in the penalty area was resolved by Ghana goalkeeper Wolacott. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Anthony attempted a long shot and was blocked by the defender. After that, Cunha rammed the Ghana goalkeeper Wolacott and received a yellow card. In the end, Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 and won six straight A-level matches.

Lineup for both sides

Brazil (4-2-3-1): 1- Alisson/14- Militao, 3- Thiago-Silva (22- Bremer in 46 minutes), 4- Marquinhos, 6- Trey Sri Lanka/5-Casemiro (63 minutes, 15-Fabinho), 7-Paqueta (79 minutes, 11-Ribero)/19-Rafinha (80 minutes, 26-Rodrigo), 10-Neymar, 20-Vinicius (18-Anthony in 63 minutes)/9-Richard Lison (21-Cunha in 63 minutes)

Ghana (4-1-4-1): 16-Wolacott/3-Odoi (72 minutes 2-Lamptey), 18-Amate, 23-Dikiku, 17-Rahman /21-Idrisu-Baba (72 minutes 6-Owusu)/9-Jordan Ayou, 10-Andre Ayou (72 minutes 27-Semenyo), 20- Kudus (83 Minutes 8-Kyere), 22-Suleimana (46 minutes 19-Inaki-Williams)/13-Gian (46 minutes 4-Salisu)

(Gerald)

