Original title: Warm-up match – Pedraza double ring + World Polukaku scored Inter Milan 2-4 Villarreal

Warm-up match – Pedraza double ring + World Polukaku scored Inter Milan 2-4 Villarreal

Live it, August 7th. At 2:30 am on August 7th, Beijing time, Inter Milan and Villarreal played a pre-season warm-up match. In the first half, Pedraza volleyed the opener, Lukaku equalized the score, and then Coquelin scored. Inter Milan trailed Villarreal 1-2 at halftime. In the second half, Pedraza made another victory, D’Ambrosio scored a goal, and Nicolas Jackson scored to seal the victory. In the end, Inter Milan lost 2-4 to Villarreal.

This game is Inter Milan’s last pre-season warm-up match this summer, after Inter Milan had a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss. In terms of starting Inter Milan, Lukaku and Lautaro led the game, with Calhanoglu, Gosens and Aslani in the column.

In the 3rd minute, Baena responded to Pino’s straight pass, and moved forward to the right side of the penalty area to hit the goal at a small angle, and the ball hit the side net.

In the 12th minute, Dumfries picked a pass from the right side of the frontcourt to the penalty area, and Gosens shot high from the back. ↓

In the 22nd minute, Calhanoglu fouled Pino while fighting on the left side of the frontcourt and was shown a yellow card by the referee. ↓

In the 30th minute, Calhanoglu took a left corner kick to the goal, and the ball was saved by goalkeeper Luli.

In the 29th minute, Foyce picked a pass from the right side of the frontcourt to the penalty area, Coquelin’s header was blocked, Pedraza volleyed the ball from the left side of the penalty area and scored, Villarreal led 1-0 ! ↓

See also Shenzhen team's 4 foreign aid lineup confirms that Wakaso may join the team at the end of May_Season_Korean_Adjustment In the 36th minute, Gosens picked a pass from the left to the penalty area, Lukaku flanked the header and scored, Inter equalized the score, 1-1! ↓ In the 40th minute, Gosens responded to a teammate’s pick and shot forward to the left side of the penalty area. The ball was confiscated by the goalkeeper. The linesman raised the flag to signal that Gosens was offside. In the 43rd minute, Baena took the ball on the right side of the penalty area, and then knocked back with an inverted triangle. Coquelin pushed the ball in the middle of the penalty area and scored, 2-1! ↓ After halftime, Inter Milan temporarily 1-2 Villarreal. Change sides in the second half. In the 48th minute, Pedraza dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area, then took a low shot from a small angle in front of the bottom line, the ball was blocked and then ran into the net, 3-1! ↓ In the 54th minute, Inter Milan changed three people in a row. Dimarco, Damian, and Mkhitaryan came on as substitutes, replacing Gosens, Bastoni and Calhanoglu respectively. In the 57th minute, Pino crossed the ball from the right side of the frontcourt to the penalty area. Baena nodded the ball and attacked the goal. After the ball bounced, it was confiscated by the goalkeeper Handanovic. ↓ In the 61st minute, Coquelin was injured. After simple treatment by the team doctor, Coquelin could not insist on the game and was substituted. In the 63rd minute, Lautaro took the ball from the top of the arc in the penalty area. After a little adjustment, he kicked a low shot. The angle was too positive and the ball was saved by the goalkeeper! ↓ See also Chinese Super League-Ma Fuyu scored a goal, Dai Weijun and Pei Shuai made contributions to Cangzhou 1-2 Shenzhen Team_Game_Oscar_Restricted Area In the 66th minute, Inter Milan succeeded in a counter-attack in the frontcourt. DiMarco picked a pass from the left to the penalty area, and then D’Ambrosio headed the goal and advanced, 3-2! ↓ In the 68th minute, Barrera was knocked to the ground by Baenara while fighting on the right side of the frontcourt. This foul caused a conflict between the players on both sides. ↓ In the 69th minute, Dzeko came off the bench to replace Lukaku, and Joaquin Correa replaced Lautaro. In the 77th minute, Mkhitaryan dribbled the ball horizontally at the front of the penalty area and missed a long shot while running. In the 78th minute, D’Ambrosio fouled in the front court and was shown a yellow card by the referee. In the 81st minute, Villarreal made a counterattack. Nicholas Jackson responded to the through ball of his teammates, moved forward to the left side of the penalty area and took a low shot. The ball was saved by the attacking Handanovic, and then Nicholas Jackson A small angle supplementary shot scored, 4-2! ↓ At the end of the game, Inter Milan 2-4 Villarreal. Lineups for both teams: Inter Milan starting: 1-Handanovic, 37-Skriniar (63’33-Dan Brosio), 6-DeVri, 95-Bastoni (54’36-Dami Ann), 2-Dumfries (62’12-Bellanova), 23-Barrera (69’5-Gagliardini), 14-Aslani, 20-Charhanao Lu (54’22-Mkhitaryan), 8-Gosens (54’32-DiMarco), 90-Lukaku (69’9-Dzeko), 10-Lautaro (69’11) – Joaquin Correa) Substitutes did not play: 21-Kordaz, 24-Onana, 46-Zanotti, 47-Fontanarossa, 50-Casadei Villarreal starting: 13-Rulli, 8-Foys, 3-Albiol (71’22-Mandy), 4-Paul-Torres (71’25-Jorge-Cuenca ), 24-Pedraza (62’12-Estupignan), 17-Baena (79’2-Moranes), 6-Capue, 5-Parejo, 19- Coquelin (63’20-Morales), 18-Nicholas-Jackson, 21-Pino (61’11-Chukwze) Substitutes did not play: 1-Reina, 35-Gianni (Stowaway song)Return to Sohu, see more