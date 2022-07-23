Original title: Warm-up match – Sancho broke the goal and pulled the master to make an own goal, Manchester United was tied 2-2 Vera

At 17:45 on July 23, Beijing time, the Premier League giants Manchester United played against Villa in the pre-season warm-up match. In the first half, Luke Shaw assisted Sancho to open the scoring, and Rashford’s shot caused the opponent to make an own goal. In the second half, Leon Bailey scored a low shot from the far corner for Villa to regain a goal, and Chambers equalized the score with a header in stoppage time. In the end, Manchester United drew 2-2 with Villa.

In the 6th minute, Luke Shaw took a right corner kick, Maguire jumped high and headed the goal, and the ball was saved by Martinez. In the 8th minute, Villa successfully counterattacked in the frontcourt. Cash shot low with his right foot in front of the top of the arc, and the ball slightly missed the far post. In the 10th minute, Manchester United launched a counterattack after a midfield steal. Sancho took the ball to the top of the arc and then shot low with his right foot. The ball was saved by Martinez again. In the 19th minute, Manchester United missed the opportunity to score. Martial received a straight pass from his teammates on the left side of the penalty area and turned to knock horizontally. Bruno Fernandez, who was inserted in the back row, shot head-on, but the ball missed the frame.

In the 25th minute, Manchester United broke the deadlock on the field, Rashford made a straight pass from the left side of the penalty area, Luke Shaw crossed from the bottom line, Sancho was left unmarked, volleyed the ball into the goal, 1- 0! In the 37th minute, Bruno Fernandez made a pass from the left side of the penalty area after a steal in the frontcourt. Sancho stopped the ball a little bigger in the penalty area, and the ball was caught by Martinez. Subsequently, Rashford took a long shot with his right foot in the frontcourt and the ball missed the left post. In the 42nd minute, Manchester United expanded their lead, Fred made a long pass from the backcourt, Sancho made a cross, Rashford hit the defensive player Cash at the gate in the penalty area, and the ball bounced into the net, 2-0!

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 48th minute, Villa made a steal in the backcourt, Watkins shot with his right foot in front of the top of the arc, and the ball was slightly outside the frame. In the 49th minute, Leon Bailey drove the ball all the way in from the midfield, and then completed a low shot with his left foot on the line of the big penalty area. The ball entered the net from the dead corner, 2-1! In the 54th minute, Leon Bailey stopped the ball in front of the top of the arc and then shot with his right foot. The ball touched the defender and then changed the line. De Gea responded quickly and lifted the ball over the crossbar with one palm. In the 57th minute, Sancho made a cross from the bottom of the road, and Kongsa made a clearance in front of the goal and almost made an own goal.

In the 63rd minute, Villa had a way to counterattack, Leon Bailey passed the back gate of De Gea on the right side of the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by Maguire. In the 85th minute, Manchester United launched after the midfield steal, and Zhong Taxi shot with his left foot at the top of the arc, and the defender fell to the ground and shoveled out the bottom line. In the 92nd minute, Villa equalized the score. After the right corner kick was taken, Chambers jumped high in front of the goal and scored the goal, 2-2! In the end, Manchester United drew 2-2 with Villa.

Manchester United starting (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea/20-Dalot, 2-Lindelof, 5-Maguire, 23-Luke-Shaw/34-Vanderbeek, 17-Fred/8-Bruno-Fernandez, 10-Rashford, 25-Sancho/9-Martial

Substitutes: 22-Heaton, 30-Nathan-Bishop, 40-Kovaj, 3-Bailey, 48-Fish, 41-Laird, 12-Malaysia, 27-Teles, 19- Varane, 29-Wan-Bissaka, 16-Amad-Diallo, 46-Mebri, 55-Zidane-Iqbal, 28-Pellistri, 51-Charlie-Sa Vic, 44-Zhongtaxi, 36-Elanga, 75-Ganacho, 37-James Garner

