Warm-up match-Shandong Taishan lost 0-2 to Dalian native only Sun Zhunhao played

On March 18, the Shandong Taishan team, which was training in Shanghai, ushered in the third warm-up match against the Dalianers. In this game, the team mainly focuses on running-in the lineup and training young players.

Participating in the U20 Asian Cup national football players Chen Zhexuan, Baihelamu Abduwaili, Peng Xiao, Maiwulang Mijiti and Yu Jinyong have returned to the team, participated in today’s warm-up match, and accepted the inspection of the coaching staff.

In terms of foreign aid, Cressan has returned to the team and resumed training with Judson, Moises and Fellaini. Only Sun Junhao played in this game. In the end, the Shandong Taishan team lost 0-2 to their opponents.

