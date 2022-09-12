Home Sports Warm-up match-U21 national football team 3-0 fourth level team Liu Zhurun ​​scored twice_Ruan Qilong_Tao Qianglong_player
Original title: Warm-up match – U21 national football team 3-0 fourth level team Liu Zhurun ​​scored twice

Sohu Sports News, at 10:00 local time on September 11, the Chinese U-21 national men’s football team played a warm-up match with the fourth-tier league team NK HAŠK at the Football Club Inter Zaprešić in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the 73rd minute of the game, after Tao Qianglong dribbled the ball into the penalty area, he assisted Liu Zhurun ​​to score. In the 81st minute, Liu Zhurun ​​received a pass from Yixian Longxiadi and then outflanked the goal. In the 86th minute, Ruan Qilong took advantage of the corner kick and nodded the ball and rubbed the ball back, and the opponent blocked the ball into his own goal. In the end, with Liu Zhurun’s brace and the opponent’s own goal, the team defeated the opponent 3-0.

Starters: Wang Jinshuai, Jiang Zhixin, Tian Ziyi, Jin Shunkai, Wang Yiwei, Subi Ablimiti, Abdulli Abdullam, Li Tenglong, Gao Tianyu, Chen Rong, Liu Junxian

Substitute players: Liang Weipeng, Chen Xiangyu, Zhu Qiwen, Zhang Xiangshuo, Tao Qianglong, Liu Zhurun, Liu Wenhao, Ruan Qilong, Yang Zihao, Zhu Yue, Zheng Xuejian, He Longhai, Yixianlong, Jia Feifan

On September 14, local time, the Chinese U-21 national men’s football team will play the sixth round of the Croatian second-tier league match against the NK BSK team located in the border city.

