Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan

Brazil beat Ghana 3-0. Marquinhos opened the scoring and Neymar assisted Richarlison to score twice. Andre Ayou frieze.

■ Warm-up (Le Havre, France)

Brazil 3-0 Ghana

(9′ Marchinhos, 28′, 40′ Richarlison)

9′ Rafinha takes a corner kick from the right, Marchinhos heads in, 1-0.

15′ Vinicius makes a cross from outside, Rafinha volleys high.

16′ Vinicius and Neymar cooperated in a row and then picked a pass, Rafinha missed the hook.

28′ Neymar passes the ball, Richarlison advances from the edge of the penalty area, 2-0.

40′ Neymar takes a free kick from the left, Richarlison heads in, 3-0.

56′ Corner taken by Kudus from the left, header by Andre Ayew.

Brazil lineup (433): Alisson/Militon, Thiago Silva (46′ Bremer), Marquinhos, Telles/Paqueta (79′ Eveton Ribeiro), Casemiro ( 63′ Fabinho), Neymar/Rafinha (80′ Rodrigo), Richarlison (63′ Cunha), Vinicius (63′ Anthony)