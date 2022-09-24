Home Sports [Warm-up match]Neymar assists Richarlison twice in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana
Sports

[Warm-up match]Neymar assists Richarlison twice in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana

by admin
[Warm-up match]Neymar assists Richarlison twice in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana

Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan

Brazil beat Ghana 3-0. Marquinhos opened the scoring and Neymar assisted Richarlison to score twice. Andre Ayou frieze.

■ Warm-up (Le Havre, France)

Brazil 3-0 Ghana

(9′ Marchinhos, 28′, 40′ Richarlison)

9′ Rafinha takes a corner kick from the right, Marchinhos heads in, 1-0.

animation(3907).gif

15′ Vinicius makes a cross from outside, Rafinha volleys high.

animation(3908).gif

16′ Vinicius and Neymar cooperated in a row and then picked a pass, Rafinha missed the hook.

animation(3909).gif

animation(3910).gif

28′ Neymar passes the ball, Richarlison advances from the edge of the penalty area, 2-0.

animation(3911).gif

40′ Neymar takes a free kick from the left, Richarlison heads in, 3-0.

animation(3912).gif

56′ Corner taken by Kudus from the left, header by Andre Ayew.

Brazil lineup (433): Alisson/Militon, Thiago Silva (46′ Bremer), Marquinhos, Telles/Paqueta (79′ Eveton Ribeiro), Casemiro ( 63′ Fabinho), Neymar/Rafinha (80′ Rodrigo), Richarlison (63′ Cunha), Vinicius (63′ Anthony)

See also  Five Canavese take the field, all in search of glory

You may also like

Italy-England 1-0 in Nations League: a magic of...

Hawks and Wizards open the NBA season, but...

Chinese women’s volleyball team confirms 14-man roster for...

Rugby URC, too much Leinster for Treviso: Benetton...

Nations League: Germania-Ungheria 0-1. Decide Szalai

The new CBA season will start on October...

Nations League, victory and promotion for Bosnia. Kvaratskhelia...

Brazil, three of a kind against Ghana: Richarlison’s...

Iguodala announces a contract extension with the Warriors:...

Sport Festival: Sacchi, Gullit and the great Milan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy