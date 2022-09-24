Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan
Brazil beat Ghana 3-0. Marquinhos opened the scoring and Neymar assisted Richarlison to score twice. Andre Ayou frieze.
■ Warm-up (Le Havre, France)
Brazil 3-0 Ghana
(9′ Marchinhos, 28′, 40′ Richarlison)
9′ Rafinha takes a corner kick from the right, Marchinhos heads in, 1-0.
15′ Vinicius makes a cross from outside, Rafinha volleys high.
16′ Vinicius and Neymar cooperated in a row and then picked a pass, Rafinha missed the hook.
28′ Neymar passes the ball, Richarlison advances from the edge of the penalty area, 2-0.
40′ Neymar takes a free kick from the left, Richarlison heads in, 3-0.
56′ Corner taken by Kudus from the left, header by Andre Ayew.
Brazil lineup (433): Alisson/Militon, Thiago Silva (46′ Bremer), Marquinhos, Telles/Paqueta (79′ Eveton Ribeiro), Casemiro ( 63′ Fabinho), Neymar/Rafinha (80′ Rodrigo), Richarlison (63′ Cunha), Vinicius (63′ Anthony)