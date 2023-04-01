Warner Bros. Discovery today presented its new cycling season, from road to track, via mountain biking and cyclocross, with the masters of the classics Mathieu ven der Poel and Wout van Aert, the exploits of Filippo Ganna and the pink emotions of the Giro d’Italia, towards the great challenge of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France.

Presented by Orla Chennaoui and Kate Mason at London’s award-winning mixed-reality studio Cube, Warner Bros. Discovery cycling season launch consolidates Eurosport as Home of Cycling with full streaming coverage of discovery+, Eurosport App and GCN+ for a year of cycling immense:

· 300 days of live UCI World Tour

· 210 LIVE events

· 4000 hours of cycling, 1000 of which live on all platforms

· 500 local productions during 2023

Also this year Warner Bros. Discovery will broadcast all the stages of the Grand Tours: Giro d’Italia from 6 to 28 May, Tour de France from 1 to 23 July and Vuelta of Spain from 26 August to 17 September. Furthermore, as for the Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders on Sunday 2 April and the Paris-Roubaix on Sunday 9 April will also be live in full from the start at 10:30: a calendar of Monument Classics which also presents LIVE the Liège- Bastogne-Liege on Sunday 23 April and the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday 7 October.

In the name of gender equality, Warner Bros. Discovery also presents its UCI Women’s World Tour cycling calendar which runs from the Giro d’Italia Donne (June 30/July 9), to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (23/30 July), preceded in April by the Tour of Flanders and the Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the Fleche Wallonne Feminine and the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes.

New for the year, 2012 cycling world champion and 5 Monuments winner Philippe Gilbert joins the Warner Bros. Discovery team to provide his exclusive Eurosport analysis. Master of the classics, but also winner of 11 stages between the Giro d’Italia (3), Tour de France (1) and Vuelta di Spagna (7), Gilbert lines up with the “veterans” Alberto Contador and Jens Voigt on the roads of Eurosport .

Philippe Gilbert, who retired in 2022 after twenty years of professionalism: «For me it’s fantastic to be back immediately in the group thanks to Eurosport, even if from now on I will follow motorcycle racing for a great new experience to live on the cycling roads: free to go from the back of the race to the breakaway, joining a group to observe leaders and pursuers so closely, always in the heart of the action. Working for Eurosport will be a great honor because this is where I have followed cycling since I was a child, becoming an integral part of it. So today I feel I belong to a big family».

Ilenia Lazzaro, Riccardo Magrini, Wladimir Belli, Luca Gregorio and Fabio Panchetti are the Italian names of a Eurosport cycling team which includes Robbie McEwen, Jacky Durand, Eduardo Chozas, Bernie Eisel and Karsten Kroon among the great names of the past.

But 2023 will also be a turning point for mountain biking with the birth of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, produced by Discovery Sports Events and ESO Sports and reunified in the Olympic cross-country, cross-country short track, cross-country marathon, downhill, enduro and E-enduro. With analysis by former World Cup winner Cedric Gracia and first Olympic cross-country champion Bart Brentjnes (Atlanta 1996), enhanced by twenty cameras integrated by three drones, the Mountain Bike World Series is an event broadcast in full by discovery+ , Eurosport App, GCN+, the GMBN Racing YouTube channel and the official website of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, with the finals of each format also online on Eurosport.

Meanwhile, preparations are being made on the track for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and after the lucky European Championships in Grenchen last February – with 7 homegrown medals including 3 golds for the Olympic pursuit, Jonathan Milan and Simone Consonni – Filippo’s Italy Ganna will be the star of the World Championships in Glasgow (August 3-13) before the third edition of the UCI Track Champions League produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, starting in October in five stages with 72 of the best world track riders who in 2022, ahead of 18,000 spectators represented 60 world titles and 28 Olympic medals. Among them Harrie Lavreysen, Mathilde Gros and Katie Archibald, for a total of over 25 million video views during the five rounds in Mallorca, Berlin, Paris and London.

Warner Bros. Discovery cycling 2023 stars in the new Home of Cycling campaign recorded at the Mogador Studios in Paris with Alberto Contador, Jens Voigt, Laura Meseguer, Adam Blythe, Ilenia Lazzarro and Iris Slappendel as the protagonists of Eurosport. Click HERE to see the 30 second promo.

LIVE ad aprile su Eurosport 1, Discovery+ ed Eurosport App

• Tour of Flanders live from 10.30am on Sunday 2nd April

• Tuesday 5 April at 15:00 the Scheldeprijs (on Eurosport 2)

• Paris-Roubaix will be broadcast live from 10.30am on Sunday 9 April

• Wednesday 12 April at 3.30 pm the Freccia del Brabant

• Sunday 16th April at 2.45pm the Amstel Gold Race

• Wednesday 19 April at 2.30 pm the Freccia-Vallone

• Sunday 23 April at 1.00 pm the Liège-Bastogne-Liège

• From 3 to 8 April at 3.30 pm the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

• From 11 to 14 April at 1.50 pm the Tour of Sicily

• From 17 to 21 April at 2.00 pm the Tour of the Alps

• From 24 to 30 April at 12:00 the Tour of Turkey (on Eurosport 2)

• From 22 April to 30 April at 3.30 pm the Tour de Romandie (on Eurosport 2)

