Warning for the Czech Republic: The bookmakers' view is distorted, Poland is the favorite

According to domestic bookmakers, the Czech footballers are the favorites for Friday’s match with Poland. The opening match of the qualification for EURO 2024 will take place in Prague’s Fortuna Arena, which will apparently be visited by many of the opponent’s fans. “If they could, they would buy the whole arena,” smiles current Olomouc footballer Martin Pospíšil, who spent six years at the Polish club Jagiellonia Białystok, in the Přímák program on the Sport.cz website. Our neighbors would not approve of bookmakers. According to Pospíšil, everyone there only expects wins from the national team.

