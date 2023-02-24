At the beginning of the spring season of the Fortuna League, Sparta’s football players drew against Hané and Sigma, but since then they have only been winning. Coach Brian Priske’s team is third behind Slavia and Pilsen, but according to experts, it is beginning to return to the fight for the championship title. “When I look at the table, Sparta must think about the title. But I would advise all the Spartans not to be too euphoric,” says Jiří Saňák, former coach of Letenské in the Přímák show on Sport.cz. The current coach of Sigma Olomouc also warns champion Viktoria Plzeň before Saturday’s battle with Liberec.

