Warriors agree with Jayce Johnson for training camp

Jayce Johnson will be at Golden State Warriors training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract.

The center was the best rebounder in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season (9.4 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG).

The Golden State Warriors are signing the NBA G League’s top rebounder Jayce Johnson on a training camp Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot center averaged nearly 6 PPG and 7 RPG in July Summer League, and will compete for a two-way slot in camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023

