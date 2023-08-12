Home » Warriors agree with Jayce Johnson for training camp
Warriors agree with Jayce Johnson for training camp

Warriors agree with Jayce Johnson for training camp

Jayce Johnson will be at Golden State Warriors training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract.

The center was the best rebounder in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season (9.4 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG).

