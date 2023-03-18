Home Sports Warriors: Anthony Lamb firma un contratto standard, Lester Quinones un Two-Way
Warriors: Anthony Lamb firma un contratto standard, Lester Quinones un Two-Way

Warriors: Anthony Lamb firma un contratto standard, Lester Quinones un Two-Way

The Golden State Warriors have announced the conversion of Anthony Lamb’s contract from two-way to standard.

The winger will then be able to help the team in the regular season finale and in the play-ins or playoffs.

Lamb is producing 7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20 minutes per game for the defending champions.

Furthermore, Lester Quinones was confirmed with a Two-Way contract.

The Front Office has yet to make a decision on the other Two-Way Player, Ty Jerome (7+3.1 assists with 49% from the field). The point guard will only be able to play in the postseason if his contract is converted. Among the obstacles also the possible cut that would be necessary to give Jerome a place among the 15.

Could Iguodala be the ‘sacrificed’?

