Home » Warriors, Dion Waiters and Trey Burke among the players invited for a workout
Sports

Warriors, Dion Waiters and Trey Burke among the players invited for a workout

by admin
Warriors, Dion Waiters and Trey Burke among the players invited for a workout

The Golden State Warriors organized workouts to see several Free Agents at work, including Trey Burke, Dion Waiters, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Tony Snell.

The team has room to add two players to the roster.

See also  Pablo Larrazábal winner, three French in the top 10 in Incheon

You may also like

LEA SOLKNER’S WORLD SLALOM AT GARMISCH 1978 WHICH...

the amazing course of the men’s road race

Bouzková – Garciaová 6:4, 4:6, 6:2, Valuable scalp,...

6 tricks to run in the heat (and...

Cycling: Tour mourns the oldest overall winner

Tampa Bay Rays Secure Victory with Late Inning...

Gran Canaria announces Sylven Landesberg

Juventus, Vlahovic flies to Monaco for medical checks

the Americans, double defending champions, eliminated by Sweden...

Today on TV, a family friendly for Juventus....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy