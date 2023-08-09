Warriors, Dion Waiters and Trey Burke among the players invited for a workout

The Golden State Warriors organized workouts to see several Free Agents at work, including Trey Burke, Dion Waiters, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Tony Snell.

The team has room to add two players to the roster.

The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

