Warriors, Draymond Green ready to return to the field

Draymond Green, big man and leader of the Golden State Warriors, confirmed to the media that he has recovered from his ankle injury and is ready to debut in the 2023-24 season.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Green will take the field tomorrow against the Rockets and has expressed his willingness to play the following day in a back to back against the Pelicans.

“I have some goals, I’m not sure what they are yet, but I know I have to play 65 games,” joked the former Michigan State player, referring to the new rule on the minimum of 65 games to be eligible for individual awards.

