Warriors, Kuminga “has lost faith” in Steve Kerr

A fairly complex situation at the Golden State Warriors also records the “case” linked to Jonathan Kuminga. The Athletic, in fact, reports how the big man born in 2002 (average 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in the season) has lost faith in coach Steve Kerr and in his ability to allow him to express his potential.

The peak of a frayed relationship would be in the last match against the Denver Nuggets, with Kuminga employed for only 19 minutes (with 16 points scored) and never appearing from mid-third quarter onwards, a situation justified by Kerr with the desire to stay with the group that had built the large lead (then recovered by Denver).

Share this: Facebook

X

