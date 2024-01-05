Home » Warriors, Kuminga “has lost faith” in Steve Kerr
Sports

Warriors, Kuminga “has lost faith” in Steve Kerr

by admin
Warriors, Kuminga “has lost faith” in Steve Kerr

A fairly complex situation at the Golden State Warriors also records the “case” linked to Jonathan Kuminga. The Athletic, in fact, reports how the big man born in 2002 (average 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in the season) has lost faith in coach Steve Kerr and in his ability to allow him to express his potential.

The peak of a frayed relationship would be in the last match against the Denver Nuggets, with Kuminga employed for only 19 minutes (with 16 points scored) and never appearing from mid-third quarter onwards, a situation justified by Kerr with the desire to stay with the group that had built the large lead (then recovered by Denver).

See also  Baseball, scudetto final: in race-1 San Marino-Parma 3-1

You may also like

Salernitana Juve, Allegri: ‘We are vulnerable in defence....

Great goal! Luis Díaz sealed the victory of...

Roma Volley Club, Aeroitalia new co-main sponsor

injured again, will Nadal be able to afford...

Five minutes a day for a month, the...

Battle for Vítkovice, match for Sparta. The win...

Dakar 2024, Peter Hansel wins the 2nd round...

Brazil said goodbye to Zagallo

Cruz Azul: who scored in the friendly against...

Serie A: Salernitana-Juventus 1-1 LIVE on the pitch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy