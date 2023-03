Sreve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, thus responds to the media who ask him for news on Andrew Wiggins, who has been out for a month now due to personal problems.

“We’re giving him his space, like we said, while he’s doing something far more important than a game. Obviously having it back would be great… If not, we’ll continue like this. Whatever happens, we will act accordingly.”

Before the stop Wiggins was averaging 17.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.