The Golden State Warriors need a victory for direct access to the Playoffs (fifth with a knockout of the Clippers, otherwise sixth). And Kerr’s team started in high gear in Portland: 55 points in the first quarter, a new NBA record for points scored in the first 12 minutes of a game, with twelve 3-pointers scored.

TWELVE first quarter threes for the Warriors 🤯 They’ve scored 55 points, the most EVER in a 1Q in NBA history. 📺: Live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/xxePb1N4aY — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023