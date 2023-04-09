Home Sports Warriors, record first quarter: 55 points
The Golden State Warriors need a victory for direct access to the Playoffs (fifth with a knockout of the Clippers, otherwise sixth). And Kerr’s team started in high gear in Portland: 55 points in the first quarter, a new NBA record for points scored in the first 12 minutes of a game, with twelve 3-pointers scored.

