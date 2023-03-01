The Golden State Warriors have agreed on a 10-day contract with Lester Quinones, reports Shams Charania.

The Memphis product recently won the G League Player of the Week award averaging over 31 points and 9 rebounds in 4 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Going up to 15 players, Golden State will be able to continue to use the two Two-Way Players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb, as he explains Anthony Slater in this article.

What a week for Lester Quiñones! 👏 The @GLeagueWarriors star averaged 31.0 PTS, 9.5 REB & 4.3 AST in a 3-1 week- including a career-high 42-point performance against the Stars. As a result, he’s your Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/LESEHakTa1 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 28, 2023