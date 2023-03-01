The Golden State Warriors have agreed on a 10-day contract with Lester Quinones, reports Shams Charania.
The Memphis product recently won the G League Player of the Week award averaging over 31 points and 9 rebounds in 4 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Going up to 15 players, Golden State will be able to continue to use the two Two-Way Players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb, as he explains Anthony Slater in this article.
