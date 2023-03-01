Home Sports Warriors sign Lester Quinones on ten-year deal
Sports

Warriors sign Lester Quinones on ten-year deal

by admin
Warriors sign Lester Quinones on ten-year deal

The Golden State Warriors have agreed on a 10-day contract with Lester Quinones, reports Shams Charania.

The Memphis product recently won the G League Player of the Week award averaging over 31 points and 9 rebounds in 4 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Going up to 15 players, Golden State will be able to continue to use the two Two-Way Players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb, as he explains Anthony Slater in this article.

See also  Tortu: I'm positive but I'm fine

You may also like

Luka Doncic doesn’t fit: It’s the team that...

De Siervo: “International rights sales roadshow kicks off”...

Sion in chaos: fans burn Balotelli’s shirt

Dubai Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic and holder Andrey...

Roma-Red Bull Salzburg: a can… for waste sorting!

«Proud of my little brother»- breaking latest news

Nuncas is the Official Partner of the Gran...

Judge rules Brian Flores can press NFL discrimination...

The Way of San Benedetto, a 300 km...

Aouar mocks the rumors that link him to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy