Original title: Warriors will investigate the leak of the video of the Dream Pool conflict, the police department will not participate

Beijing time on October 8th news, the famous American gossip website TMZ exposed the video of the conflict between Dream Chasing and Jordan Poole. Warriors team reporter Anthony Slater followed up with the report, and the leak of the video will only exacerbate the current tense situation.

Judging from the exposed video, it seems that Dream Chasing and Poole had an argument first, and then Chasing Dream approached Poole, and they were still talking. Poole shoved Chasing Meng angrily, and then Meng Chasing punched Poole directly in the face with his right hand, knocking him to the ground.

Slater wrote on social media: “The Warriors did not practice today. According to coach (Steve) Kerr, Dream Chaser originally planned to return to the team for training on October 8 (local time). The leak of the video only It’s going to exacerbate the current tension. It’s a big punch, thankfully Poole is okay.”

Reporter Woj said he was informed that the Warriors would take “all legal actions” to investigate how the video of the clash between Dream and Poole came out. TMZ later reported that the San Francisco Police Department would not be involved in the investigation into the conflict between Dream and Poole.

Throwing a fist at Poole for Dream Chasing. Knicks player Evan Fournier commented, “After receiving such a punch, it is impossible for these two to be teammates again.”

NBA legend Kendrick Perkins said: “Besides this is a stupid move, the pursuit of dreams needs to know what his behavior has done to Poole, the team and himself. Leadership is not just about letting teammates lose. Take responsibility and check yourself.”

Former Warriors player Ezeli said: “Fights will always happen, whether it’s in practice or in games. A championship team can’t be without a single conflict, so it’s always going to happen, don’t overreact. But If it were me, I would definitely punch him back so that the relationship can be saved.” (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: