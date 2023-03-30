Speculation continues about the reasons for ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann’s departure from Bayern Munich. Ex-professional Dietmar Hamann suspects that the 35-year-old’s lack of respect from the team could have been fatal.

“In football, respect and credibility for the coach is the greatest asset,” Hamann clarified on “Sky” and added: “There were just so many things that happened that respect suffered.”

With a view to the lecture that Nagelsmann is said to have received from Sadio Mané, he added: “That doesn’t happen when there’s an absolute leader in the dressing room, with whom the players don’t even dare.”

According to “Sport Bild”, Mané whistled at his coach after the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on March 8 in front of the entire team because he was only substituted on eight minutes before the end of the game.

According to Hamann, there will be no similar incidents under Thomas Tuchel. “And that’s why I think we’re seeing a different Bayern team,” he said.

FC Bayern: Is Julian Nagelsmann drawn to the Premier League?

Hamann can understand that those responsible at FC Bayern parted ways with Nagelsmann just before the top game against Borussia Dortmund and the Champions League cracker against Manchester City.

“Of course you know: If you don’t beat BVB, Dortmund are probably favorites for the championship title. And if you don’t win with Nagelsmann, the belief that you can eliminate City would probably have been even less,” explained Hamann. Therefore, it was only a “consistent decision”.

Hamann sees Nagelsmann’s future in the Premier League. “I could imagine that there is a big market for him in England because he is one of the most interesting young coaches,” said the 49-year-old TV expert.

The Premier League is also the league that is most lucrative for coaches “because that’s where the most money is at the moment”.

Change of coach at FC Bayern “at the wrong time” for BVB

In the interview, Hamann also spoke about the upcoming top game against BVB. “The form, the momentum, is very clear at Dortmund, they made up ten points after the World Cup,” said the former FC Bayern professional.

On the other hand, the change of coach in Munich came “at the wrong time” for BVB. “I do believe that we will see a different team on Saturday evening than in the last few weeks,” emphasized Hamann.

Nevertheless, the ex-national player believes BVB can win the title, even if they lose at the weekend: “I think they still have opportunities to win the championship.”