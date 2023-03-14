The famous self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci, kept at the Accademia Albertina in Turin

A document discovered in the State Archives of Florence reveals that Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was called Caterina and that she was a Circassian princess, daughter of Prince Yakob, who ruled one of the kingdoms on the plateaus of the northern Caucasus mountains: after being kidnapped, probably by the Tartars, she was enslaved and resold to the Venetians.

The details on the new identity of the mother of the genius of the Renaissance were discovered by professor Carlo Vecce, philologist and historian of the Renaissance, professor at the University of Naples “L’Orientale”, who in the course of ten years of research dedicated himself above all to the figure and to the work of Leonardo.

The announcement of the discovery, which could put a definitive word on the identity of the woman who gave birth to Leonardo, was made this morning in Florence, at the headquarters of Giunti Editore, where Vecce presented his first novel, Catherine’s smile. Leonard’s mother. “It’s a docu-fiction based on a true story, where the names of the characters mentioned are the real ones, found in the manuscripts I’ve consulted,” explained Vecce.

In the Florence Archive, under the signature of Leonardo’s father, Piero da Vinci, a notary of the Florentine countryside, Professor Vecce brought to light the act of liberation of Caterina “Jacob’s daughter was a slave or servant from the parts of Circassia“. The deed was drawn up on November 2, 1452, about six months after Leonardo’s birth, at the request of the owner of the slave, a certain Ginevra d’Antonio Redditi, wife of Donato di Filippo di Salvestro Nati.

Leonardo was the eldest son of Piero but not of Caterina, because, Vecce explained on the basis of the documents of the State Archives of Florence, such as the “Memories” of the humanist scholar Francesco di Matteo Castellani, it appears that in 1450 she had already been impregnated resulting in fact a nursing nurse.

According to Carlo Vecce’s reconstruction, the daring journey from the Caucasus mountains brought Catherine as far as Azov, the ancient Tana, at the mouth of the Don River, from which she was then transported, across the Black Sea, to Constantinople in 1439: here she passed into hand to Venetian merchants, who transferred it to the Venice lagoon the following year. Caterina would have arrived in Florence in 1442 thanks to the husband of her mistress Ginevra, an old Florentine adventurer, Donato di Filippo di Salvestro Nati, who had already emigrated to Venice, where he had slave girls from the Levant, the Black Sea and the Tana at her service. . Caterina met Piero da Vinci, the notary with whom she conceived her illegitimate son born on April 15, 1452, in Anchiano, a small village in the municipality of Vinci.

Before dying in 1466, Donato left his money to the small convent of San Bartolomeo a Monteoliveto, outside Porta San Frediano, for the construction of the family chapel and his own burial site. The trusted notary was always Piero da Vinci. “And Leonardo executed his first work precisely for that church: theAnnunciation. It was probably not a coincidence,” speculated Vecce.

Caterina raised Leonardo for his first ten years of life. “And Leonardo may also have known his older half-brother, given that Caterina at least a couple of years earlier – Vecce always hypothesized – had given birth to another illegitimate child with another man. Later, as we know from the documents, the slave freed Caterina married Antonio Butti, known as Attaccabrighe, and lived near Vinci, giving birth to five other children, four girls and a boy.Shortly before her death, Vecce finally claims, Caterina would have joined her son Leonardo in Milan, living for a period with him and where she was probably buried.