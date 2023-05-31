Washington hockey players in the NHL will be led by coach Carbery in the new season

I consider it an honor and a privilege to have been the named coach of the Washington Capitals, declared Carbery, the twenty-year-old in the Capitals club history.

Twenty-one-year-old Carbery will make his debut as the head coach of an NHL club. He previously worked in the Washington organization in 2018 and 2021, as the head coach of the Hershey Bears farm team in the AHL. He then worked as an assistant in Toronto for two seasons and got a taste of the NHL.

He is one of the best young coaches and someone who has the rushes on all levels, has coached them so far. We believe that his communication skills and leadership, the ability to develop the game and the fact that he knows the club will mean a great contribution to his next step in his coaching career, said general manager Brian MacLellan.

Laviolette passed away after the season he spent with Mustva. In the first two, he led the team to the playoffs, but the club was eliminated immediately in the water round. This year, the Capitals stayed out of the tiebreaker for the first time since 2014.