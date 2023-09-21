Home » Washington Nationals Crush Chicago White Sox 13-3 with Grand Slam from Lane Thomas
Washington Nationals Crush Chicago White Sox 13-3 with Grand Slam from Lane Thomas

Washington Nationals Crush Chicago White Sox 13-3 with Grand Slam from Lane Thomas

Lane Thomas Hits Grand Slam as Nationals Crush White Sox 13-3

In a dominating performance, the Washington Nationals overwhelmed the Chicago White Sox with a final score of 13-3 on Wednesday. The victory marked a significant milestone for the Nationals, as it was their first back-to-back win since a three-game winning streak back in August.

Lane Thomas stole the show with an impressive grand slam, adding to his season’s home run tally of 26. The Nationals relied on the power of their Mexican players, as Joey Meneses and Dominic Smith also hit homers during the game.

On the other side, the White Sox struggled to keep up with their opponents. Gavin Sheets managed to drive in two runs, but it was not enough to prevent their ninth loss in the last twelve games. The defeat pushed the White Sox to a 37-game deficit under .500, a position they haven’t been in since their disappointing 2018 season when they finished 62-100.

Among the highlight performances for the White Sox, Dominican player Eloy Jiménez went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Cuban players Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. had a tough game, going 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

For the Nationals, Mexican player Meneses had an outstanding game, going 6 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Venezuelan players Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas also contributed to the team’s victory, with one run scored each and a hit from Ruiz.

With this resounding win, the Nationals demonstrate their potential and aim to build on their recent success in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, the White Sox will need to regroup and find a way to turn their fortunes around as they continue to struggle in the latter part of the season.

