Washington Nationals Extend Manager Dave Martinez’s Contract and Nearing Extension with General Manager Mike Rizzo

The Washington Nationals have reached a multiyear contract extension with manager Dave Martinez, the team announced on Tuesday. Additionally, there are reported negotiations for a two-year extension with general manager Mike Rizzo, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. However, the club has yet to confirm the deal with Rizzo.

Martínez, a native of Puerto Rico, took over as the team manager in 2018 and has had a win-loss record of 378-455 (.454) with the Nationals since then. The team’s most successful season under his leadership came in 2019 when they overcame a rough start to reach the postseason and ultimately won the World Series, defeating the Brewers, Dodgers, Cardinals, and Astros.

Although Washington has faced challenges in recent years due to the departure of key players like Anthony Rendón, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Juan José Soto, both through trades and free agency, the team has shown signs of improvement this season. Currently, the Nationals have a record of 57-68, surpassing their win total from the previous year.

The Nationals have also begun to see the benefits of their trades, with players like starting pitcher Josiah Gray making an impact. Gray, acquired in the 2021 trade that sent Scherzer to the Dodgers, has a record of 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and represented Washington in this year’s All-Star Game.

Furthermore, the team has seen promising performances from young position players acquired in trades, such as outfielder Lane Thomas, catcher Keibert Ruiz, and shortstop CJ Abrams.

Rizzo has been a part of the Nationals organization since 2006, initially serving as the assistant general manager before becoming the general manager in 2009. In 2013, he was promoted to the role of president of baseball operations/general manager.

The contract extensions for Martinez and the potential extension for Rizzo signify the Nationals’ commitment to their leadership and their belief in the team’s future success.

