Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal confirmed trade to Phoenix Suns

According to multiple reporters, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is confirmed to be traded to Phoenix Suns. The Washington Wizards reached an agreement with the Phoenix Suns. The deal package is Bradley Beal in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round draft picks and pick exchanges, etc. Beal will form a new giant with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton lineup, and Wizards intends to continue to trade CP3 in the future.

Bradley Beal signed a five-year $250 million super-maximum contract last year, and he also has the right to veto the transaction. It was originally reported that Miami Heat was also interested in getting Beal, but it was rumored that the offer failed to satisfy the Wizards, so it failed. It is expected to shift their attention to Damian Lillard; although the Suns after getting Beal seem to have greatly improved their combat power, future reinforcements can only recruit players with minimum wages.

