Washington Wizards, Travis Schlenk arrives in the front office

15
New president Michael Winger’s new Washington Wizards front office structure forms.
The new Senior VP of Player Personnel is Travis Schlenk, former President of Basketball Operations for the Atlanta Hawks.
The Wizards are hiring former Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk as Senior VP of Player Personnel, sources tell ESPN. New Wizards president Michael Winger lands a well-regarded talent evaluator and executive as he continues his search for a general manager.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2023