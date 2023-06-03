Home » Washington Wizards, Travis Schlenk arrives in the front office
Sports

Washington Wizards, Travis Schlenk arrives in the front office

by admin
Washington Wizards, Travis Schlenk arrives in the front office

New president Michael Winger’s new Washington Wizards front office structure forms.

The new Senior VP of Player Personnel is Travis Schlenk, former President of Basketball Operations for the Atlanta Hawks.

See also  Scotti on the field in Gallarate He could still be out, maybe Abega

You may also like

Bundesliga: Rapid one point is enough for a...

Barça do not want to relive the disappointment...

2023 FA Cup final: Everything you need to...

the program for Saturday June 3

Saturday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kovacic, Rice, Maguire, Mount, Messi,...

The peppery celebration of the Czech coach is...

WTA announces China return details

The road between the mountains cemented for the...

MOLINASCO MOUNTAIN RUN | Sportdimontagna.com

From city to village. Good move, Honajzer feels....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy