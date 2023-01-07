Parma, 7 January 2023 – Fatal accident at work. A waste collector of a cooperative that works on behalf of Iren was overwhelmed and killed this morning while he was working with his vehicle in the hamlet of Botteghino di Parma.

The 59-year-old man of North African originswas behind the service vehicle when a car hit him and threw him several meters away, ending his run against a light pole.

There was nothing to be done for the worker. The man driving the car, in his fifties, instead he was transported to the emergency room for tests. The Parma traffic police are now investigating what happened.