Wasteful Padres are eliminated despite beating White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have been eliminated from the postseason race despite their 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Padres’ dreams of earning a wild card spot in the National League were shattered when the Miami Marlins staged a comeback and defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. This result sealed the fate of the Padres, who will not be among the three teams that secure a wild card berth.

Despite winning 12 of their last 14 games, the Padres’ efforts were not enough to overcome their earlier inconsistency. The star-studded team, boasting the third-highest payroll in the league at nearly $258 million, struggled to find their footing throughout the season. A particularly challenging 1-9 streak in early May ultimately put San Diego below .500. The Padres last held a winning record on May 10.

Interestingly, the Padres are not alone in their disappointment. The two teams with the highest payroll spending, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, also failed to make the postseason, highlighting the unpredictable nature of baseball.

In Friday’s game against the White Sox, Nick Martínez took center stage with a remarkable performance on the mound. With six wins and four losses so far this season, Martínez pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out eight – a season-high for him.

Offensively, the Padres had Dominican Juan Soto in the batter’s box during the crucial seventh inning. Despite his efforts, it wasn’t enough to secure the victory for San Diego. Fernando Tatis Jr., another key player for the Padres, had a challenging day at the plate, going 0 for 5.

On the other side, the Chicago White Sox saw Cuban player Yoán Moncada shine, going 2 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI. Venezuelans Carlos Pérez and Elvis Andrus also contributed to the White Sox’s offensive efforts, with Pérez going 1 for 1 with one run and one RBI, and Andrus going 2 for 4. Dominican player Eloy Jiménez, however, struggled and went 0 for 3.

The Padres may have fallen short of their postseason aspirations, but they can take pride in their late-season surge. Despite their wasteful start, they showcased their potential by winning 12 of their last 14 games. As the season draws to a close, the Padres will surely reflect on their missed opportunities and look ahead to building a stronger team for the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

