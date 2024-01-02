Watanabe (AA Gent), Machida (Union) and Suzuki (STVV) in Japan’s selection for Asian Cup, Brighton coach does not understand Mitoma selection

AA Gent cannot count on strongman Tsuyoshi Watanabe for a while, who has been selected by Japanese national coach Hajime Moriyasu for the Asian Cup in Qatar (January 12-February 10). Koki Machida (Union), a central defender like Watanabe, and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (STVV) were also called up.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (ex-STVV), Wataru Endo (ex-STVV), Keito Nakamura (ex-STVV), Junya Ito (ex-Genk), Kaoru Mitoma (ex-Union) and Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge) were previously in their career on the Belgian fields and can also be found in the Japan selection.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi stated at a press conference on Monday that he is “surprised” that Kaoru Mitoma was selected. The winger suffered an ankle injury against Crystal Palace on December 21 and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. However, the Japanese national coach believes that Mitoma can play in the Asian Cup.

(Continue reading below the video)

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Kyogo Furuhashi, who has scored ten goals for Celtic this season, is not in the selection. Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada (ex-STVV) is also missing.

Japan is placed in group D, together with Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam. The Japanese are aiming for a fifth Asian title.

The selection of Japan

Doel: Daiya Maekawa (Vissel Kobe), Zion Suzuki (STVV), Taishi Brandon Nozawa (FC Tokio)

Verdediging: Shogo Taniguchi (Al-Rayyan), Ko Itakura (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (AA Gent), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town), Koki Machida (Union SG), Seiya Maikuma (Cerezo Osaka), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) , Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar)

Middenveld: Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lissabon), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Keito Nakamura (Reims), Junya Ito (Reims), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) ), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Reo Hatate (Celtic), Kaishu Sano (Kashima Antlers)

Aanval: Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord), Mao Hosoya (Kashiwa Reysol)

Share this: Facebook

X

