Watch a high-level swimming competition during the May Day holiday. Star swimmers will appear in this championship-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Watch a high-level swimming competition during the May Day holiday. Star swimmers will appear in this championship

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-22 06:46

Daily Business Daily News “Charm of Hangzhou” Fusu Technology Cup 2023 National Swimming Championships will be held in the swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center from May 1st to 6th.

As a trial for the 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships, this swimming championship is also the second trial for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and it is the first high-level, high-level event since the establishment of the Asian Games venue Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall.

The reporter was informed that a total of 41 gold medals for men and women will be produced in the competition, and 469 athletes and 150 team officials from 26 national teams will participate in the competition. What is expected is that a group of star players such as Fu Yuanhui, Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun and Ye Shiwen will appear in this swimming championship.

The swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center is shaped like a butterfly, with 6,082 seats and 3 high-standard swimming pools. Tickets for this swimming championship are currently open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from 40 yuan to 500 yuan. Citizens can log on to the Damai APP to choose the event that needs to be booked.

Source: Daily Business Daily Author: Reporter Xiong Yilin Editor: Chen Dong

