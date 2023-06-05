Water bomb in Macerata, flooding and evacuees. Schools closed in Sforzacosta and Villa Potenza. “Go up to the top floors”

Macerata, 5 June 2023 – One water bomb it hit Macerata around 7pm. A violent storm continued for over an hour, causing damage and causing the closure of some roads. In Sforzacosta it is the Narducci ditch overflowed: some roads in the hamlet are impassable, so much so that traffic has been blocked. But throughout the municipal area there are several blocked road arteries. The Municipality recommends “using the car and leaving the house only when strictly necessary”. AND operating the Coc and for each report it is possible to call the single emergency number 112. A broken down car was rescued in via Vittime delle Foibe.

For tomorrow, Tuesday 6 June, le Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta schools will be closed to allow for the appropriate checks and make any adjustments.

There is great concern among the inhabitants of Sforzacosta, many of whom took to the streets with umbrellas. “Never happened before – say the inhabitants –a house was submerged under water, as well as six garages” . At number 185 of Borgo Sforzacosta it is a disaster: “Luckily my mother was out, otherwise I don’t know how it would have gone”, declares a resident. Here tears are shed, while waiting for the arrival of the firefighters, engaged in dozens of interventions throughout the city. The commander of the local police, Danilo Doria, also arrived at 21.40. The city police patrol the area, they will remain to check if the water level will rise further.

Concern among residents remains very strong. “Many have even new cars in their garages – explains Rosalba Scarabotto, a resident, alarmed by her daughter’s house on the ground floor in Borgo Sforzacosta – when they realized it was already too late, it was a matter of minutes, the water also reached inside the elevator. The electricity has also gone out, we are in the dark”.

Criticism also in Casette Verdini, where the water has reached some terraced houses. Flooded fields on the Carrareccia and in the Rotacupa district at Villa Potenza. The Municipality has asked “the citizens of Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta that it is absolutely forbidden to go down to the underground garages/cellars and it is recommended to go up to the first floors. The recommendation is also valid for all citizens residing near canals or ditches until further instructions.

Thirty dogs rescued by firefighters

There are about 70 interventions so far that the firefighters are carrying out, including the rescue of about thirty dogs housed in two separate boxes that were flooding; the firefighters, decked out in self-protection suits in an aquatic environment and taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the strong current of the water, recovered them and brought them to safety. The firefighters, about fifty units in action, are continuing with assistance and rescue interventions for the population and also with pumping water to bring down the level in critical areas, together with civil protection, such as in Villa Potenza in via of the aqueduct. Problems have also been reported in the center of Macerata, with streams of water along some streets: interventions were necessary for basement rooms, garages and cellars which were flooded.