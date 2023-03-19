After reporting the bullying immediately in one water polo teamwants to leave but is hostage of his club. The story involving a 16enne was told by Republic: the young man said he was a victim of prevarications of one of his teammates for Almost a year. Exasperated, in January he delivered a fist to the bully’s face and broke his nose: he was thus reported and then exonerated for two weeks. But the minor had already chosen to go away before the exemption. However, the club he plays for has never delivered him the clearancedespite the player already being required from other teams.

The boy and his family are now supported by the non-profit organization”Bon’t Worry“. After the story was posted on Republic, intervened in the case Italian Swimming Federationwho contacted the family and the non-profit organization, subsequently opening a file. “They met us – he tells the newspaper Bo Guerreschi, the president of the association that fights against gender-based violence – and the federation said it would take a stand. Instead it seems that she is finishing everything with tarallucci and wine. They were never heard from again. But we won’t stop.” “The club didn’t even ask him how he was, at least I release it. Instead he is in chains. The player asked to leave, an embarrassing and unacceptable silence fell” continues the activist, reporting the family’s version.

The 16-year-old is the son and grandson of water polo players, swimmers and referees. In his complaint to the carabinieri he said that the bully who had targeted him and ridiculed him in front of all the other comrades: “What the f… or are you looking in the mirror? In any case, there is everything but muscles down there ”, one of the many phrases with which he was mocked. The attitude has never been censured by the club’s coaches. “The Serie A coach – says the player – he denigrated and humiliated me, calling me a unable in my debut with the first team on 30 January last”.

In the meantime they have arrived several reports to the association”Bon’t worry“, both by young players and by mothers who denounced the harassment suffered by the children, indicating that often those responsible for the discriminatory attitudes are same coaches. “I also saw to slap, last December, a boy,” said the mother of another water polo player. “I reported to the federation that it is not acceptable to have to witness things like this, they replied that it is the task of the society take measures against your coach.”