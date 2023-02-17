They are Sky appointment with the men’s water polo and with the matches of the LEN Champions League 2022/2023. Between friday 17e Saturday 18 February matches are playedeighth day of the Regular Seasonthe same as in the previous round, but with reversed fields.

Brescia hosts Marseille, Pro Recco at home with Dinamo Tbilisi

home challenge forAN BresciaThat Friday hosts the French of the Marseille. Match in direct are Sky Sport Arena e NOW starting from ore 20.30. Commentary by Daniele Barone, flanked in the commentary by Leonardo Binchi. In the standings, the Brescians are in first place in their group with 18 points, the French last with 4. Saturday 18 February to go down into the water will be, instead, the Pro Reccoalso at home, who will face the Georgians of Dinamo Tbilisi. Direct at ore 19.30 are Sky Sport Arena e in streaming su NOW, Commentary entrusted to Daniele Barone, commentary by Ettore Miraglia. In the standings, the Ligurians lead their group with 18 points together with Olympiacos Piraeus and Barceloneta, while the Georgians close the group still at zero.