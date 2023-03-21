The first victory for the Polisportiva Erea water polo team arrived on the second day of the national championship of Promozione. A narrow victory, 6 to 5, over the Acese team of the Sport Village. The first of the championship, played in Reggio Calabria, at the home of the Sport Club, was lost with the result of 17 to 7, but coach Sergio Avellino was able to register an important growth in the youth sector: in fact he fielded 10 out of 13 Under 17, which also includes very young boys from the area nursery born in 2008 and 2009.

Water polo from Erea has also started the Under 16 championship, in group B, and also in this series great improvements have been appreciated in the team and especially in the younger kids.

At the moment he is in second position and next Sunday he is waiting at home for the current leaders, the Nuoto Catania team to try to win the match and overtake him in the standings. Technician Sergio Avellino “Unfortunately Erea water polo, as well as all the competitive water activities of Ragusan athletes, cannot use the Eva Paglia swimming pool in Contrada Selvaggio, still closed for energy efficiency works. Despite this, thanks to the support of the municipal administration, the important economic effort sustained by the Erea sports association, and the commitment and sacrifice of each athlete, Erea continued to train in the municipal swimming pool of Comiso.

It is a pity to have to play the home games at the municipal swimming pool of Noto, without being able to have the support of its fans and enthusiasts of this sport, but Polisportiva Erea continues on its path, which sees it engaged in the first start-up of the little ones with the mini water polo to build a team, a group of athletes who can also compete for promotion to the national Serie C championship”.

Avellino concludes by hoping for the reopening of the Ragusa municipal swimming pool to conclude the Under 16 and Promotion championships in his own swimming pool, among his own audience, inaugurating it with good performances from his boys.