Water sports: 6 destinations in Italy where to do them best

For those who can’t give up a more active life even during the summer holidays, an excellent solution is to combine the passion for movement with a vacation spot that allows you to practice or experiment with water sports. From this point of view, a boat holiday is perfect for enjoying relaxation in the middle of the sea, sailing off the coast or stopping in a placid lake surrounded by the scenic beauty of the place, but it also allows you to try all the water sports, ideal for beat the heat and keep fit.

6 destinations in Italy if you want to do water sports

Because of this SamBoat, the leading platform in Europe for boat rental with or without skipper, has selected some water sports to practice – or try for the first time – this summer in Italy during your holidays, perfect for improving your physical condition, toning up your muscles, flexibility and above all, have fun. From wakeboarding on Lake Como to windsurfing in Puglia: here are 6 unmissable destinations in which to dive into an adventure.

1. In Lombardy: wakeboarding on Lake Como

Lake Como, with its calm waters, is a surprising scenario for those who love to practice Wakeboarding. Born in the early nineties, this sport combines water skiing and snowboarding and is practiced by being towed by a boat that moves at a speed of about 35 km/h and performing tricks and acrobatics on the surface of the water.

Lezzeno – on the Como side of the lake, not far from Bellagio – is among the most congenial and evocative places to practice this discipline, so much so that it hosted the first training sessions of Massimiliano Piffaretti, the 2015 Wakeboard world champion.

READ ALSO: How to start wakeboarding with the advice of Maurizio Marassi

2. In Liguria: diving between Camogli and Portofino

For those who love to dive and discover the underwater world, the Portofino Marine Protected Area is a stretch of the Ligurian coast, which offers a naturalistic heritage rich in biodiversity and submerged cliffs, favoring a wealth of microhabitats that is very rare in the Mediterranean.

You can dive to discover red coral, sea sponges and submerged shipwrecks, not only from Camogli beach, a crescent of blue sea where the yellow houses perched on the coast are reflected, but also from Punta dell’Indiano, a dive site with a rock face that drops down to 50 meters deep.

READ ALSO: 8 tips to start diving

3. In Lazio: water skiing between Formia and Gaeta

On the route of Ulysses, along the coasts of the Gulf of Gaeta there is a beach where you can practice water skiing or water skiing. A perfect paradise also for nature lovers: from the Grotta del Turco to the Montagna Spaccata, places of rare beauty and mystical charm.

Furthermore, Formia, which since 1955 has housed the Olympic training center for water skiing in the city’s natural oasis, is a place which enjoys an always mild and temperate climate such as to ensure, in all seasons of the year, excellent environmental conditions for performing this sport. After all, water skiing can be practiced by everyone at any age.

4. In Calabria: windsurfing at Punta Pellaro

There where the wind becomes passion and blows all year round and the fig, olive and pear trees overlook the crystalline water, Punta Pellaro, also known as Little Brazil, rises 10 km from Reggio Calabria. An ideal place for all water sports lovers who cannot do without the wind, from windsurfing to kite surfing.

Punta Pellaro, with its perfect climatic conditions and its spectacular views, has been the ideal training destination for many champions and has been attracting thousands of enthusiasts from all over Italy and Europe for over 30 years.

READ ALSO: The top 6 things to learn in windsurfing

5. In Puglia: discovering the Gargano in SUP

For those who prefer less adrenaline-pumping activities and want to discover the coast and the caves of the Gargano, a Stand Up Paddle (SUP) ride is the most suitable choice. Starting from the spur of the peninsula and paddling south, around Vieste it is possible to visit “secret” beaches and caves, which can only be reached by sea.

The routes and the discipline are suitable for everyone, experts and less experienced, and practicing it conveys a deep sense of calm and stillness. What better way to relax in the fresh air?

READ ALSO: SUP: how to learn by yourself

6. In Sardinia: kitesurfing in the Giba territories

In the home of the north wind and the mistral wind, close to the isthmus of the island of Sant’Antioco in Sardinia, is the bay of Porto Botte, home of the Sardinia Kite School. This place is, in fact, ideal, with its 2 km long beach, for carrying out up to 3 variants of kitesurfing: in the upper part of the bay, on the Fortino spot, it is possible to find ideal conditions for any kiter, such as off shore wind and side shore, extremely flat water and few bathers.

The central part of the bay of Porto Botte, on the other hand, thanks to the sandy bottom, is ideal for both beginners and advanced. Continuing south is Is Solinas which, with the less intense wind and the progressive deterioration of the seabed, is particularly suitable for those who have just started practicing the discipline. Thanks to the constant presence of winds that blow differently on the coast, the less crowded beach is a paradise for the more daring sportsmen.

READ ALSO: First time on the kite: the 4 things to know

