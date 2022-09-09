After a very intense game, at 1’35 ”from the end an absurd penalty was awarded by Kharkov. Campaign: “A shameful decision”. Final for the bronze with Spain

A mockery among the controversies. Steps for the announced bedlam that heats the pool, but it is a pity that the European semi-final between Croatia and Italy is closed by a bizarre decision. It happens at 1’35 ”from the siren, at 10-10, when the referee Putnikovic invents a penalty against Settebello: in front of goal, Fatovic commits a clear foul on Nicosia, but a“ ball under ”is incredibly whistled by our goalkeeper. 11-10 penalty signed by Kharkov, new acquisition from Brescia. The goal that is worth the final with Hungary, while the Azzurri will have to face Spain for the bronze. “That decision is a shame. To beat us they have to do things like this, otherwise it’s not easy. I am proud of my boys ”Sandro Campagna says to RaiSport’s microphones. The last Italian final dates back to another Croatian edition, Zagreb 2010, when the hosts won 7-3 for their only triumph in history.

CHILLS — Against the Slavs with whom they have excellent neighborhood relations, as evidenced by the numerous common colleges, it is a very intense competition from start to finish. In front of the ten thousand of the Spaladium Arena, the Azzurri start with Del Lungo between the posts (Iocchi Gratta and Condemi in the stands). Continuous back and forth, Marinic-Kragic unleashed among the Croatians (he will close with a poker), many rough contacts on the edge and Martial expelled for violent play. Halfway through the game it was 6-5 for the red and white, who then found the first double advantage at the beginning of the third half with Juvela, after entering the posts in Nicosia. Dolce and Di Fulvio sign the tie, another swing up to the episode described (“I swear I didn’t see him”, says Croatian coach Ivica Tucak) in a massacre of fouls and expulsions (Pomilio, deputy of Campagna, was also kicked out). Then Presciutti and Cinnamon, in the last seconds, waste the man more than the draw. Italy closes with a bleak 6 out of 18 in numerical superiority, a percentage that weighs. Triplet for Di Fulvio, among the best together with Fondelli. Campaign continues: «Too bad for the many mistakes made. At certain times our usual stockpickers have failed, but I understand the pressure: it is not a criticism, but a goad for the future. I am proud to coach this extraordinary group that can go very far ». See also «This medal is extraordinary» - Messaggero Veneto Udine

HUNGARY OK — In the other semifinal, remake of the 2020 final in Budapest (Hungary-Spain 14-13 on penalties), Zsolt Varga’s team prevails with a great last time (from 7-7 to 10-8). After the disappointing seventh place in the world championship that cost Marcz the bench two months ago, the turning point has paid off. The Hungarians thus hit their twentieth continental final, with the beauty of 13 gold on the bulletin board.

STRENGTH BLUE — Tomorrow the Setterosa returns to the water for the last match, the challenge for the bronze with Holland. After the fourth place in the world, there is the possibility of crowning this good season with a podium against the team that overtook us in the Budapest final: “We will have to gather mental strength and wickedness and take what they took from us two months ago”, the words of Roberta Bianconi, the only survivor of the national team who won the last gold ten years ago in Eindhoven. In the water at 7 pm, live RaiSport, then at 8.30 pm the challenge for the title between Greece that beat the blue and the Spanish champions.

CROATIA: Bijac, R. Buric 1, L. Fatovic, Krapic, F. Lazic, L. Bukic, Biljaka, Zuvela 1, Marinic-Kragic 4, J. Vrlic, Basic 2, Kharkov 2 (1 rig.), T. Popadic. All. Pestle. ITALIA: Del Lungo, F. Di Fulvio 3, Damonte 1, Alesiani, A. Fondelli 2, Cinnamon, Martial 1, N. Presciutti, Bruni 1, E. Di Somma 1, Dolce 1, Nicosia. All. Campaign. REFEREES: Stavridis (Gre) and Putnikovic (Srb). NOTE: sup. num. Croatia 13 (8 goals), Italy 18 (6). At 16 ‘esp. Martial for violent game, at 23 ‘E. Di Somma for protests. Exit 3 f. L. Bukic, Biljaka, A.Fondelli, Dolce, F. Lazic, Zuvela. See also Voghe, family match before the Christmas break and a busy January

MEN – THE FORMULA: 16 teams divided into four groups, the leaders directly in the quarters, second and third in the second round.

THE ROUNDS: Italy, Georgia, Slovakia, Montenegro (A); Greece, Malta, France, Croatia (B); Romania, Germany, Spain, Holland (C); Serbia, Hungary, Israel, Slovenia (D).

Monday 29 – Group A: Montenegro-Georgia 14-11, Italy-Slovakia 21-9. Group B: Greece-France 12-12, Croatia-Malta 19-5. Group C: Spain-Romania 16-9, Netherlands-Germany 13-6. Group D: Serbia-Israel 18-3, Hungary-Slovenia 23-7.

Wednesday 31 – Group A: Montenegro-Slovakia 18-10, Italy-Georgia 18-8. Group B: Greece-Malta 25-6, Croatia-France 13-7. Group C: Spain-Netherlands 11-10, Romania-Germany 11-4. Group D: Israel-Slovenia 9-5, Hungary-Serbia 16-7.

Friday 2 – Group A: Georgia-Slovakia 16-11, Italy-Montenegro 13-8. Standings: Italy 9; Montenegro 6; Georgia 3; Slovakia 0. Group B: France-Malta 15-8, Croatia-Greece 5-5. Standings: Croatia 7; Greece 5; France 4; Malta 0. Group C: Spain-Germany 17-6, Romania-Netherlands 12-12. Standings: Spain 9; Netherlands, Romania 4; Germany 0. Group D: Hungary-Israel 23-4, Serbia-Slovenia 17-6. Standings: Hungary 9; Serbia 6; Israel 3; Slovenia 0.

Sunday 4 – Round of 16 Montenegro-Romania 13-8, Georgia-Netherlands 12-8, Greece-Israel 22-9, France-Serbia 10-9.

Tuesday 6 – Quarterfinals Hungary-Montenegro 11-8, Italy-France 16-8, Spain-Greece 9-5, Croatia-Georgia 15-5.

Thursday 8 – Semi-finals Hungary-Spain 10-8, Croatia-Italy 11-10.

Saturday 10 – 3rd place finals Spain-Italy (18), Croatia-Hungary (20.30).