Three out of three. After the goleada with Slovakia and the acute with the Spanish champions, the Setterosa does not get distracted and beats Israel: “The approach was not the best, perhaps also due to the workloads in the gym, then I saw the team that I like it, with a fast and unanimous game ”says coach Carlo Silipo about the 18-5 with which Italy also successfully closes the third day of the European Championships in Split.

Against a national team that has grown a lot under the leadership of the Greek Mavrotas and often organizes great events (in the last year Under 20 World and Under 19 European), surprise winner over France on the debut day (8-7), the blue they are irresistible at two meters with Palmieri (poker) and Galardi, they alternate between the poles Condorelli and Banchelli, greet the continental debut of Cergol (to score on penalty). Triplets by Giustini and Bettini. Beautiful defense outnumbered, never punched on five occasions by the opponents. Italy and Israel had also met in the Sardinia Cup of Sassari three weeks ago, it ended 20-9 for the blue who on Thursday will have an even easier match against Serbia. Meanwhile, the lead in the group has already been mortgaged.