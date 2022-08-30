In Split the blue win 18-5 and remain alone in the lead of the group
Three out of three. After the goleada with Slovakia and the acute with the Spanish champions, the Setterosa does not get distracted and beats Israel: “The approach was not the best, perhaps also due to the workloads in the gym, then I saw the team that I like it, with a fast and unanimous game ”says coach Carlo Silipo about the 18-5 with which Italy also successfully closes the third day of the European Championships in Split.
DOWNHILL
—
Against a national team that has grown a lot under the leadership of the Greek Mavrotas and often organizes great events (in the last year Under 20 World and Under 19 European), surprise winner over France on the debut day (8-7), the blue they are irresistible at two meters with Palmieri (poker) and Galardi, they alternate between the poles Condorelli and Banchelli, greet the continental debut of Cergol (to score on penalty). Triplets by Giustini and Bettini. Beautiful defense outnumbered, never punched on five occasions by the opponents. Italy and Israel had also met in the Sardinia Cup of Sassari three weeks ago, it ended 20-9 for the blue who on Thursday will have an even easier match against Serbia. Meanwhile, the lead in the group has already been mortgaged.
ITALIA: Condorelli, C. Tabani, Galardi 2, Avegno 2, Giustini 3, Bettini 3, L. Cergol 1 rig., Bianconi 2, Palmieri 4, Marletta 1, Di Claudio, Viacava, Banchelli. Herds Silipo. ISRAEL: Peres, Yaacobi 1, Farkash, Bogachenko 3, Levi, Futorian, Strugo, Ben David, Menakerman, Sasover 1, Hochberg, Kordonskaia, Geva. All. Mavrotas. REFEREES: Dutilh-Dumas (Ola) and Wengenroth (Svi). NOTE: sup. num. Italy 5 (2 goals), Israel 5 (0).
THE FORMULA: Twelve teams divided into two groups, the first four classified of each group enter the quarterfinals (first against fourth and second against third).
THE ROUNDS: Germany, Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Holland, Romania (A); Serbia, France, Slovakia, Italy, Israel, Spain (B).
Saturday 27 – Group A: Germany-Romania 15-10, Netherlands-Croatia 22-6, Greece-Hungary 9-8. Group B: Spain-Serbia 32-3, Italy-Slovakia 26-1, Israel-France 8-7.
Sunday 28 – Group A: Greece-Romania 24-3, Croatia-Germany 15-8, Netherlands-Hungary 13-4. Group B: France-Serbia 15-14, Israel-Slovakia 18-7, Italy-Spain 12-9.
Tuesday 30 – Group A: Hungary-Germany 26-4, Croatia-Romania 15-6, Netherlands-Greece 13-8. Standings: Netherlands 9; Greece, Croatia 6; Hungary, Germany 3; Romania 0. Group B: Serbia- Slovakia 9-6, Spain-France 16-4, Italy-Israel 18-5. Standings: Italy 9; Spain, Israel 6; France, Serbia 3; Slovakia 0.
Thursday 1st September – Group A: Germany-Greece (10), Romania-Holland (13), Croatia-Hungary (17.30). Group B: Serbia-Italy (11.30), Spain-Israel (19), France-Slovakia (20.30).
Saturday 3 – Group A: Hungary-Romania (10), Greece-Croatia (17.30), Germany-Netherlands (20.30). Group B: Slovakia-Spain (11.30), Serbia-Israel (13), Italy-France (19).
Monday 5th quarter, Wednesday 7th semifinals, Friday 9th finals.
August 30, 2022 (change August 30, 2022 | 21:44)
