It is not the Serbia of the stars, but Serbia always is. Settebello double (14-7), overcoming the quarterfinals of the World League with merit and approaching yet another challenge with Spain who should have no problems getting rid of Canada. It would be a fresh worldwide revenge. Sandro Campagna can be satisfied: “The team reacted to the difficulties after Sunday’s bad performance against the United States . It was a good good game in defense, I saw order and discipline. We must take advantage of every opportunity to improve and to grow ”.

DOWNHILL

—

In the Strasbourg tank, in front of Italy that has never conquered this competition and the team that has won the most, 12 (in 2005 and 2006 united with Montenegro). Savic’s line-up, clearly defeated by Montenegro and Spain in the first phase and then winner over Australia, does not field Olympic champions and tests a good group of talented young people together with other players who have long been in the orbit of the national team. Campagna, which also arrived in France without some veterans (Di Fulvio, Echenique, Bruni) and is struggling with experiments, for the confrontation with the Slavs leaves Condemi and Cassia at rest and relaunches Nicosia between the posts. Azzurri always ahead in the score and often to score with rapid and spectacular maneuvers, the first consistent break at the beginning of the second half at 5-2, then the 10-6 with which you go to the last interval. The final 14-7 is the maximum gap, also reached at 13-6. Damonte is awarded as mvp, but Martial and the other men called to alternate at two meters, that is Renzuto, Dolce, Di Somma and Iocchi Scratch, also shine. The most beautiful goal, however, is signed by the youngest, Ferrero, twenty years to go on Sunday: the Ortigia striker snatches applause with the soft palombella of 4-2. Tomorrow, at 8 pm, the semi-final against Spain or Canada, live on RaiSport.